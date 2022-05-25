Lawrence (Larry) Eugene Argall

David Nichols, 73, of Muscoda passed away peacefully on May 12, 2022. He was at home in his favorite chair in his favorite spot on the deck by the swimming pool. Dave was a 1968 graduate of Riverdale High School. He lived in a home where nicknames were given and Dave acquired quite a few: Lighting Man, Mage Dave, Baby Boy, and Pa are just a sampling. Dave met his wife, Marianne, 37 years ago. They met, married, divorced, and got back together within days. They were bound by love! Dave rescued her from a baby bird, and he loved to tell that story. He called Marianne: Babe, Baby Gal, Ma, and the love of his life. She heard that one daily and many times a day. Dave was Marianne’s caregiver after she got sick, he was tender and always loving. Constantly kissing and holding like teenagers. He was a romantic, always buying jewelry and sending flowers to Marianne for no reason. That was Dave.

MUSCODA, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO