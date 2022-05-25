ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineral Point, WI

Lawrence (Larry) Eugene Argall

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINERAL POINT, Wis. — Lawrence (Larry) Eugene Argall, 88, of Mineral Point passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The family would like to especially thank Dr. Dunn, Fr. Michael,...

Channel 3000

Joan J. Mack

Joan J. Mack entered her Eternal home on May 28, 2022 at the age of 84. She was born on August 13th, 1937, in Ashton the daughter of Ambrose and Julia (Maly) Meinholz. She was a graduate of Middleton High School in 1955. After graduation, she was employed at Ace Hardware, Bank of Middleton, and Middleton High School. She married Roland J. Mack on June 9th, 1959, at St. Peters Catholic Church in Ashton.
MIDDLETON, WI
Channel 3000

Darrell Dwight “Gunner” Egner

STOUGHTON – Darrell Dwight “Gunner” Egner, age 71, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. He was born on April 2, 1951, to Lois and Leslie Egner. Darrell loved playing sports while at McFarland High School including football, baseball, wrestling and basketball, where he earned the nickname “Gunner.” He was married to Sandra Breiby on July 17, 1976, in Madison.
STOUGHTON, WI
Channel 3000

Armella Webber

Armella R. Webber, age 82, passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022, at her home. She was born on September 2, 1939, in Belleville to her parents Lloyd and Alma (Duerst) Butts. Armella graduated from New Glarus High School in 1957. On December 30, 1961, she was united in marriage to Robert Webber in Tacoma, WA while Bob was in the United States Air Force. Armella had worked for Energetics in Janesville for many years until retiring. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, and traveling.
BELLEVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

Russell I Kramer

Russell I. Kramer, 92, of West Lima, died Friday, May 27, 2022. He was born on January 21, 1930, in Prairie du Chien the son of Irvin and Helen Kramer. Russell graduated from Wauzeka High School. On August 16, 1952, Russell was united in marriage to Reta Wallace. The couple farmed on the family farm near Eastman. The couple moved to West Lima in 1967 where they continued to farm. Russell enjoyed square dancing, tractor pulling, helping out his neighbors on their farms, and anything to do with a tractor. He liked listening to music and watching his grandchildren.
WEST LIMA, WI
Channel 3000

Sharee Kay (Olson) DeLong

Madison – Sharee Kay DeLong, age 63, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 surrounded by her family at her home. She was born on December 1, 1958 in Kenosha, WI, the daughter of Buddy and Dolores (Larson) Olson. Sharee was an Angel, cancer took that away from us....
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Harold “Harry” Schiffman

Harold “Harry” Schiffman, 85, of Potosi, Wisconsin, passed away on May 24, 2022. He was born at home on August 6, 1936 in Galena, Illinois to Harry & Dolores (Hinderman) Schiffman. He married Theresa Menne on May 15, 1957, in Potosi, Wisconsin. Harold and Theresa farmed in Potosi...
POTOSI, WI
Channel 3000

Bernice Neff

Bernice Neff moved into the arms of her Heavenly Father on May 20, 2022 at Rainbow Hospice. Bernice was the wife of John Neff, mother to Don (Krissy) Neff and Mary (Ryan) Neff, and grandmother to Grayson and Avery. Bernice was born to Leonard Haase and Helen Hutchins on January...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
Channel 3000

Gordon Kenneth Cook

WINDSOR – Gordon Kenneth Cook, age 67, passed away on May 22, 2022 at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, WI. He was born on January 26, 1955 in Malone, NY to parents, Allen and Mary (Irvine) Cook. Gordon graduated from high school in Chateaugay, NY. He then went on to study military history, earning his bachelor’s degree from UW Madison, as a member of the Alpha Delta Phi Fraternity. He joined the United States Army and served his country for nine years, reaching the rank of Captain. Gordon married Meg Gillespie on August 9, 1998 in Windsor, WI.
WINDSOR, WI
Channel 3000

Bryan D. Rasmussen

Bryan D. Rasmussen, 60, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022 at his home. Bryan was born on April 28, 1962 in Illinois, son of the late Willard and Patricia (Freeman) Rasmussen. Bryan had been employed by Quest Technologies in Oconomowoc for many years and was a...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
Channel 3000

David Nichols

David Nichols, 73, of Muscoda passed away peacefully on May 12, 2022. He was at home in his favorite chair in his favorite spot on the deck by the swimming pool. Dave was a 1968 graduate of Riverdale High School. He lived in a home where nicknames were given and Dave acquired quite a few: Lighting Man, Mage Dave, Baby Boy, and Pa are just a sampling. Dave met his wife, Marianne, 37 years ago. They met, married, divorced, and got back together within days. They were bound by love! Dave rescued her from a baby bird, and he loved to tell that story. He called Marianne: Babe, Baby Gal, Ma, and the love of his life. She heard that one daily and many times a day. Dave was Marianne’s caregiver after she got sick, he was tender and always loving. Constantly kissing and holding like teenagers. He was a romantic, always buying jewelry and sending flowers to Marianne for no reason. That was Dave.
MUSCODA, WI
Channel 3000

Peter John Berg

Peter John Berg, age 92, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Madison, WI. He was born on November 12, 1929, to Carl and Martina (Beaudin) Berg in Milwaukee, WI. Peter married Judith Larson in February of 1962 in Bruce Crossing, Michigan. they resided in Ewen for most of their lives.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Leonard Feldmann

Leonard F. Feldmann, 84, of Cuba City, WI passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Edenbrook Care Facility in Platteville, WI. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 4th at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Hazel Green, WI, with Fr. Peter Auer officiating. Burial with military honors accorded will be in the St. Francis de Sales Church Cemetery in Hazel Green, WI. Family & friends may call from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 3rd at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI; also on Saturday, June 4th from 9:00 am – 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.
CUBA CITY, WI
Channel 3000

Anthony William “Tony” Panek

Anthony “Tony” William Panek, 66, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at his home in Madison, Wisconsin. Throughout his life he loved to discuss and argue about politics, world events, the Cubs, the Packers, Apple computers, Badger football, and anything Sci-fi. When it came to small talk and other topics, he was quiet, but attentive.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Sharie Diane Temperly

Sharie Diane Temperly, 89, of Hazel Green, WI, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, ready to go home to be with Jesus and reunite with husband, Bob. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday June 2nd at the Beginning Point Church in Benton, WI. Family & friends may call on Thursday, June 2nd from 4:30 p.m. until the time of the service at the church. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.
HAZEL GREEN, WI
Channel 3000

Carolyn C. Wicker

NEW GLARUS, Wis. — Carolyn C. Wicker passed away peacefully on May 23rd, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Carolyn was born on January 22nd, 1937, to parents Royal James Colter and Phyllis Marion Goschenhofer. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband James R. Wicker, siblings James (Grace) Colter, Eleanor (Duke) Fisher, Larry (Doris) Colter, and Lois (Dick) Chapin. She is survived by her children Gloria (Steve) Doyle, Cindi (Van) DeHart, Mike (Sue) Wicker, Mark Wicker, and by many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.
NEW GLARUS, WI
Channel 3000

Rhiannon Humphries

In the early hours of last Thursday morning, Rhiannon Humphries slipped peacefully away as she slept in the family home. Dearly loved by family and friends, her sassy and colorful presence will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Rhiannon is an old Welsh name, which is appropriate given...
SPRING GREEN, WI
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Channel 3000

Marcus R. Heidorf

Marcus R. Heidorf, 46, of Belmont, Wisconsin, died on Monday, May 23, 2022 after a long battle with sarcoma. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Place, Manitowoc, Wisconsin. Visitors should bring their favorite memory to share from 1pm-3pm. Dress is casual with sports jerseys preferred.
BELMONT, WI
Channel 3000

