Using a fast-tracked public feedback process, Louisiana transportation officials have narrowed down the options for a new Mississippi River bridge near Baton Rouge to three locations, all connecting the east and west banks of Iberville Parish. Commissioners for the Capital Area Road and Bridge District got their first look at the remaining options Friday morning […]

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO