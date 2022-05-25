Customer sues Truist bank after hackers steal her money

WASHINGTON - A firefighter in D.C. is under investigation after allegedly pulling a gun on a neighbor in Southeast, according to authorities. According to a Metropolitan Police Department report, Sergeant Doug Wheeler, 46, of Southeast, got into some type of confrontation with a resident on Kentucky Avenue on Thursday and was arrested after.
Police say they've arrested the person responsible for killing a 52-year-old Triangle man earlier this month in a parking lot. U.S. Marshals arrested Devlon Stephen Crew-Hamilton, 31, on Friday in Washington, D.C. He's accused of killing Miles Hall after the two got into an argument that ended when Crew-Hamilton shot Hall in the chest and drove off, Prince William County police said in a news release.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that a Virginia man has been sentenced for passing counterfeit U.S. currency. According to a news release, 35-year-old Dale Richard Estep II from Colonial Beach, Virginia was sentenced by U.S. District Court...
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating a commercial armed robbery that occurred on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Detectives have released surveillance photos of the suspects and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying them. At approximately 4:09 p.m., 6th District officers responded to the Bank of America in the 16500 block of South Frederick Ave. for the report of an armed robbery that just occurred.
GAITHERSBURG, M.d. (FOX 5 DC) - Montgomery County Police are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of suspects who allegedly pepper-sprayed a victim during an armed robbery at a Gaithersburg Bank of America on Thursday. Officers responded to the 16500 block of South Frederick Ave....
A jury is set to determine if Quantico’s former police chief was illegally fired for enforcing state-mandated COVID-19 safety measures. Former Police Chief Mark McCoy is suing the town seeking $100,000 and alleging wrongful termination for his April 2020 firing. McCoy’s lawsuit was filed Jan. 15, 2021, in Prince...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A video obtained by WJZ appears to show squeegee workers assaulting a driver at a red light off of Mount Royal Avenue in Baltimore.
The video was taken Thursday afternoon from a camera inside a car behind the incident.
The backlash by workers against Starbucks management — including strikes and protests around the country — has come to Loudoun County this weekend. Protesters and striking workers gathered outside the Starbucks on Market Street in Leesburg this morning. Customers tell The Burn that the Market Street location was temporarily closed because of the action.
Prince William County Police are investigating after a body was found in Woodbridge, the department said on Twitter.Death Investigation | #Woodbridge – #PWCPD is in the area of Route 1 and Mount Pleasant Dr investigating a death. The victim, a male, was pronounced deceased at the scene. At this tim…
A reader reported Friday around 4:15pm: “This happened at R and 3rd ST NW. Apparently the person screamed “Fruit salad yummy yummy” and ran off…”. “It’s in front of the David Durham Educational Center on 3rd street.”
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A suspect was arrested after attempting to rob a bank. At around 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, police told WDVM that they responded to a bank in the 5800 block of Silver Hill Rd. Once they got to the bank, they saw the suspect leaving the bank. After a short chase, […]
A Baltimore County man was sentenced to six years in prison after being convicted this week on numerous counts of animal cruelty and cockfighting, the longest sentence ever handed down in such a case, according to the Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office. Jose Luis Lopez-Villalba, 42, of Windsor...
MERCERSBURG, Pa. — Mercersburg police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing borough man whose mother lost contact with him in March. Jaime Jay Mickus Jr., 34, was reported missing to the Mercersburg Police Department by his concerned mother, Linda Mae Mickus, of Broadalbin, N.Y., on May 10. She last heard from him via text message on March 22, police said in a news release Friday.
A Montgomery County Circuit Court judge sentenced a man to life in prison without the possibility of parole Friday for fatally shooting two people in Burtonsville in 2018 in what county police say was a drug-related murder. Gregory Terrell Jones, now 28, of Lanham, was charged with fatally shooting Joshua...
More than 20 people are now in custody following a yearlong investigation into illegal narcotics activity and firearms possession in a Northwest D.C. neighborhood, local and federal law enforcement officials said Thursday. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said 22 people were arrested and charged for their alleged involvement with “significant illegal...
FAIRFAX, Va. (WJLA) — This Thursday, Fairfax County parents are planning to rally outside the Fairfax school board meeting to call on school board members to vote against a policy that would suspend students for “malicious misgendering.”. “This school board has got to go,” said Maria Sherwell. "This...
A Pasadena burglary victim got his dirt bike back after confronting group of suspects, authorities say. The victim approached a group of six juvenile suspects and alerted them that the dirt bike they were on was previously stolen from him, around 8 p.m., Thursday, May 26 on the 8000 block of Tick Neck Road, Anne Arundel Police say.
Police announced an arrest has been made in the March double murder at the Potomac Gardens Apartments. The murders took place Monday, March 14, 2022, in the 700 block of 13th Street SE. According to police, the two men were washing cars in the parking lot when someone walked towards them through a passageway underneath one of the buildings and opened fire. Officers said they believe the victims were targeted.
Baltimore County’s most expensive home is back on the market — one year after setting a sales record in the area. The Wall Street Journal is reporting the four-bedroom, more than 15,000-square-foot home in suburban Caves Valley has been listed for $12 million — just a year after it sold for a record $11.5 million, which beat the previous record sale in the area by $3.5 million.
