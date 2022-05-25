ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Sen. John Boozman takes heated Republican Senate primary

By Bill Smith
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dOpOX_0fpKfgo600

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Sen. John Boozman made it through a contentious Republican primary Tuesday to take his party’s nomination to run this November for the Senate.

Boozman held off a push from newcomer Jake Bequette, an Army veteran and former NFL player. Bequette tried running to the right of Boozman, labeling him a RINO – Republican In Name Only.

The two-term incumbent had a deep bench of support, though, with endorsements from GOP heavy-hitters like former Pres. Donald Trump, fellow Sen. Tom Cotton and Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who was also running for the Republican nomination for governor.

In addition to Bequette, Boozman topped campaigns from Hot Springs gun ranger owner Jan Morgan and pastor Heath Loftis.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
ualrpublicradio.org

Wins, losses in Arkansas political, judicial campaigns

While the races for governor, senate and various other state and national offices got most of the attention in Tuesday’s primary election, several other Arkansas candidates also emerged victorious. Lieutenant Governor. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge beat out five other candidates to win the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor....
ARKANSAS STATE
whiterivernow.com

Gary B.: Amazing win without a runoff for Leslie Rutledge

It had to be one of the amazing wins without a runoff in quite a while in Arkansas politics, if ever. In this week’s six-person Republican primary race for Arkansas Lieutenant Governor, Leslie Rutledge garnered over 55% of the vote to win the office without a runoff. Rutledge received 75% of the vote in her home county of Independence.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Little Rock, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
City
Hot Springs, AR
KATV

Memorial to honor fallen heroes in Central Arkansas

Little Rock (KATV) — In remembrance of the men and women who have lost their lives fighting for freedom, The Arkansas Run for the Fallen set up a memorial in at Lake Willastein Park in Maumelle. Angela Beason, a board member with Arkansas Run for the Fallen, said the...
MAUMELLE, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cotton
Person
Jake Bequette
Person
John Boozman
Person
Donald Trump
magnoliareporter.com

Camden site gets share of $217 million Tomahawk missile contract

Raytheon Missiles and Defense has been awarded a $217,121,769 fixed-price-incentive, firm-fixed-price contract for 154 full-rate production Block V Tactical Tomahawk All Up Round Vertical Launch System missiles. The company’s Camden facility will get 10 percent of the work. Seventy of the missiles will be for the Navy, 54 for...
CAMDEN, AR
beckersspine.com

Arkansas specialty clinic adds spine surgeon

Arkansas Surgical Hospital Specialty Clinic in Little Rock added a spinal neurosurgeon. Robert Ingraham, MD, practices in Hot Springs Village, Ark., and specializes in spine conditions including spinal stenosis and disc disease, according to a May 27 news release. He joined the practice May 16. Arkansas Surgical Hospital was founded...
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Republican Senate#Republican Primary#Politics Federal#Rino#Gop#Ranger
KTLO

Hot Springs man sentenced for pandemic funds fraud

Hot Springs, Arkansas — David Clay Fowlkes, United States Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas, announced Thursday that 39-year-old James Heritage of Hot Springs, Arkansas, was sentenced to 27 months in prison and ordered to pay $469,082.73 in restitution after pleading guilty to two counts relating to fraud committed against the United States Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and numerous state unemployment benefits administrators.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Army
5NEWS

Efforts announced to expedite truck driver licensing in Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Hiring more examiners, using the Saline County Fairgrounds for skills testing, and approving overtime pay for examiners are some of the ways the Arkansas State Police and Arkansas Trucking Association are working to limit delays in getting commercial truck drivers licensed. Trucking industry officials estimate the...
ARKANSAS STATE
bestofarkansassports.com

After Men’s Free Fall, It’s On the Ladies To Uphold Razorbacks’ Diamond Dominance

Heading into this week, the pressure on the Arkansas softball team to win this weekend’s Super Regional series vs Texas was heavy enough. All that was on the line was the program’s first visit to the College World Series, a chance to atone for getting swept at home by Arizona last year in the same round and at long last a chance to beat Texas after six unsuccessful tries in previous seasons.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy