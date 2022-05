KINGWOOD — Services to honor the nation’s war dead will be held in Preston County Sunday through Tuesday. The annual Memorial Day services at the Fairview Cemetery in Pisgah will be held at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The VFW and Bruceton Middle School band will be present. A basket lunch will be served at the Pisgah Church at noon, followed by the program at 1 p.m. in the church.

