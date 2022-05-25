ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Part 3: Medicine Is Sick: Burnout in healthcare

By Katharin Czink, Dina Bair
 4 days ago

WGN’s Special Series “Medicine Is Sick” continues with a look at the practice of medicine through the eyes of two retiring professionals and one just launching a career.

The U.S. Surgeon General recently issued an advisory about healthcare burnout with an edict to urgently address the problem.

The health care professionals who spoke with WGN News share their concerns about policies, practices and the impact on patients.

