New Jersey group ‘Hope for Ukraine’ still accepting donations for refugees

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago
The generosity of New Jersey residents is on full display in war-torn Ukraine.

The New Jersey-based group Hope for Ukraine has been collecting new and lightly-used clothing, toiletries and other personal items at their Florham Park collection site for refugees.

The donations have so far filled seven container ships. The first two finally made it to Ukraine last week. Volunteers there set up pickup sites where the refugees were able to pick out what they needed for free.

“Most of them still live in the gym facilities. So, all they have is the bag they ran with and a bed to sleep. So, it's just an outpouring of blessings on all who have been a part of this,” says Hope for Ukraine’s Yuriy Boyechko.

Hope for Ukraine is still accepting donations for the eighth container ship.

