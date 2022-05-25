ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County COVID-19 Infections, Hospitalizations Continue Rising

Cover picture for the articleOrange County’s COVID-19’s hospitalizations and infection rates continued to rise, according to data released Tuesday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. Hospitalizations increased from 112 on Saturday to 126 on Sunday and 131 as of Monday, the latest figures available. There were 22 intensive care unit patients on Sunday and...

New cases, deaths up in OC

Three of four major statistics tracking the status of the coronavirus in Orange County showed increases in the latest report from the county health care agency. Friday’s report – covering May 24-26 – showed confirmed new cases at 2,973, a daily average of 991. That’s up from Wednesday’s average of 610 and last Friday’s 938.
LA County urges caution during Memorial Day Weekend to prevent COVID spread

With a holiday weekend upon us, Los Angeles County health officials urged residents to mark Memorial Day with caution to prevent the spread of COVID-19. “As we celebrate Memorial Day this Monday, I’d like to extend my gratitude to all of our armed forces members and their families who have dedicated their lives to protecting us through their military service,” county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement.
Gavin Newsom tests positive for COVID-19

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has tested positive for COVID-19, he said Saturday. Newsom plans to continue to work remotely, and will remain in isolation at least through June 2 and “until he tests negative,” his office said. The governor has also received a prescription...
Recovery Rate From Covid Remains Above 98% In Riverside County

Yellow and red sign that reads California Coronavirus --Stay Informed. Photo from Alpha Media USA Portland OR. The recovery rate from Covid-19 in Riverside County is at 98.25% with nearly 601-thousand people recovering out of more than 611-thousand people who have tested positive. This is since all of this mess began in March 2020.
Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 5/27/22

In Riverside County, there were 2,657 new reported cases on Thursday. Since May 19, hospitalizations have increased by 12, with 83 and 10 COVID-19 ICU patients. Since last Thursday, Riverside County has reported nine new COVID-19 related deaths. On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 1,788 new reported cases....
Former Carmel Valley med spa doctor sentenced in federal court

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A former Carmel Valley medical spa doctor was sentenced in federal court following a guilty plea in a case where he reportedly marketed COVID-19 "cure" treatments. Dr. Jennings Staley appeared in court on Friday where he was sentenced to 30 days in prison and two years...
COVID-19 cases on the rise in LA County schools

Los Angeles County's health director Barbara Ferrer Wednesday voiced her concern as the number of COVID-19 cases at local schools rises.Public Health said there were 5,918 positive cases at L.A. County schools during the week ending on May 15.Of those cases, 4,723 were students and 1,195 were staff members. "While we recognize that many children who test positive experience mild illness, national trends are showing increases in cases and hospitalization rates for children and more concerns about long term impacts of even mild infection in children," Ferrer said."We encourage parents, students, teachers, and staff, during this time of high transmission with the most infectious strains seen to date, to wear a mask when indoors and get vaccinated and boosted when eligible."County health officials also reported 16 school outbreaks during the week that ended on May 21.Meanwhile Wednesday, the county reported an additional 4,202 new COVID cases and six deaths. The number of COVID-positive patients in county hospitals was 410 as of Wednesday, down from 419 on Tuesday. 
UCLA reinstates mask mandate as California COVID cases surge

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The University of California, Los Angeles said Thursday it will reinstate an indoor mask policy as coronavirus cases surge in the nation’s most populous state, which now forecasts hospitalizations will nearly triple in the next month. UCLA's 45,000 students and all faculty, staff and...
County Struggles to House Homeless Even with Federal Aid

SoCal Gas Prices Surge to New Record Highs

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County spiked 2.8 cents Saturday to a record high of $6.126, on the first day of Memorial Day weekend. The average price is 2.9 cents more than one week ago, 34.8 cents higher than one month ago...
Four of the Best Charter Schools in Orange County

But did you know that charter schools in Orange County are leading the way in creating access to education for K-12 students? While the pandemic changed the way students attend classes, Orange County charter schools adopt these changes and challenges to deliver higher access and outstanding educational services. Gosh, wouldn’t...
