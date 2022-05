Charlotte, NC - The Florida State Seminoles fell to Notre Dame for the fourth time this year and it wasn’t a lot different than the first time. Notre Dame ace John Bertrand put in eight strong innings of work giving up just one unearned run on the day and striking out eight. FSU ace Parker Messick did not fair as well giving up five earned runs in five innings to lose his fourth straight game.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO