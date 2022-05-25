Game 4 of Western Conference Finals delayed due to roof leak

The start of the second half in Game 4 of Tuesday's Western Conference Finals was delayed when a roof leak at American Airlines Center started dripping water on to the floor in front of the Warriors bench.

The delay lasted for 15 minutes as the Mavericks and Warriors just looked up and waited. Luka Doncic looked like he was in disbelief. Draymond Green, Kevon Looney and Andre Iguodala were spotted laughing while relaxing on the scorer’s table. TV cameras cut to Mavericks owner Mark Cuban multiple times and he did not look happy.

Yikes. Not a great look for Cuban and the NBA in the middle of such a big game.

At least Jason Kidd was keeping it light. Klay Thompson and Steph Curry are known for their exploits as the Splash Brothers, but Kidd quipped, "We made it rain in the first half," while mic'd up for TNT.

The Mavericks, trying to stave off a series sweep, shot 11-of-23 from 3-point land in the first half. Dallas carried a 62-47 lead into the locker room at intermission. Golden State was shooting just 3-of-16 (18.8 percent) from beyond the arc before the break.

Maintenance crews were immediately dispatched to the roof and put up tarps, while dozens of towels were placed on the floor and mops were brought out to dry things off.

The Warriors tried to stay entertained with rock, paper, scissors. Madeline Kenney of the Bay Area News Group said Damion Lee beat his brother-in-law Steph Curry:

Eventually, players started warming up again, so it amounted to an extended halftime for both sides.

This marked the second time this season that the roof leaked in Dallas, as a Mavs-Timberwolves game was also delayed in March.

After the game, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said the leak wasn't a problem following the delay.

"Once they got it cleared up, everything was fine," Kerr said.