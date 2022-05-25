ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

UVA Softball Falls to Central Arkansas in National Invitational Softball Championship

By Kathleen Boyce
Cavaliers Now
Cavaliers Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xN4Vu_0fpKbtB900

Now facing elimination, Cavaliers will have to win two games on Wednesday in order to advance in the NISC

View the original article to see embedded media.

After cruising past Bowling Green with 10-2 victory in the opening game of the National Invitational Softball Championship, Virginia struggled against Central Arkansas and fell 5-3 on Tuesday afternoon in Fort Collins.

After a scoreless first inning, the Cavaliers got on the board first in the bottom of the second inning as Sarah Coon blasted a solo home run to center field.

Other than that, pitchers Mikayla Houge and Kayla Beaver kept the game quiet through the first three innings with just four baserunners combined.

In the top of the fourth, the Bears’ offense came to life. Morgan Nelson hit a two-run home run with one out and then Kristen Whitehouse hit another two-run homer with two outs to take a 4-1 lead. Mikayla Houge finished her outing allowing five hits and four runs as Savanah Henley came in to relieve her.

Morgan Nelson added an RBI single in the top of the fifth inning for her third RBI of the day. Through five innings, Sarah Coon had two of Virginia’s three base hits as Central Arkansas starter Kayla Beaver got the better of the UVA batters for most of the game.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Cavaliers managed to load the bases with two walks and an error, but were unable to capitalize and the Bears escaped the inning with the 5-1 lead.

Madison Harris pitched a scoreless seventh inning, and then it was time for the Cavaliers to attempt a comeback. Abby Weaver reached on an error, Lauren VanAssche singled, and Arizona Ritchie walked to load the bases with one out, bringing the tying run to the plate. Leah Boggs came in clutch with a two-run single to right field, cutting the deficit to two runs and chasing Beaver from the game.

Katie Goldberg singled after the pitching change, but the new pitcher, Jordan Johnson, managed to get two strikeouts to end the rally and preserve the 5-3 victory for Central Arkansas.

This game mirrored the ACC quarterfinals against Florida State in a lot of ways, with the Cavalier bats rallying in the seventh inning, but not enough to complete the comeback. However, Virginia will get a second chance in this tournament with its double elimination format, unlike the ACC Championship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1en2qm_0fpKbtB900
National Invitational Softball Championship

Now facing elimination, Virginia will face Kansas on Wednesday at 10:30am (ET). If the Cavaliers are able to beat the Jayhawks, UVA will move on to play another game on Wednesday against No. 2 seed Baylor at 3:30pm. The winner of that game will advance to the championship round.

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Virginia Baseball: ACC Baseball Championship Preview

Updated List of Virginia's 31 NCAA Team National Championships

Virginia Baseball: Jake Gelof and Alex Tappen Earn First-Team All-ACC Honors

Virginia Wins 2022 NCAA Men's Tennis National Championship

Virginia Football Non-Conference Opponents Set for Next Three Seasons

Virginia Sets Date for Groundbreaking Ceremony for New Football Operations Center

Virginia Basketball Scholarship Chart 2022-2026

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conway, AR
State
Kansas State
Local
Arkansas Sports
City
Charlottesville, VA
Charlottesville, VA
Sports
Conway, AR
Sports
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Arkansas#Uva
WDBJ7.com

Hometown Eats: Pok-E-Joe’s BBQ

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s something about summer that gets you craving barbecue. To feed that craving, I checked out an authentic Texas-style barbecue spot in Lynchburg ready to bust your guts and show off lots of awards in this week’s Hometown Eats. “Like grandma said, if you...
LYNCHBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
RichmondBizSense

Draper Aden acquisition brings engineering giant further into Richmond

A 50-year-old engineering firm that for the past five years has called the Richmond area home is marking its golden anniversary by joining up with a global peer. Draper Aden Associates is now part of TRC Cos., a Connecticut-based engineering and construction management firm with 150 offices in the U.S. and in Canada, China and the United Kingdom.
RICHMOND, VA
WDBJ7.com

Two localities back up to High level of COVID community transmission

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two southwest Virginia localities are back up to a High community transmission level for COVID-19, according to the CDC’s COVID-19 Transmission Tracker. Roanoke City and Roanoke County are both on the list, with Salem bumped up to Medium. Residents in areas designated as high transmission...
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Graduates of Merit honored by community

Eighty-two Pittsylvania County high school students were honored May 19 for their achievements at the annual Graduate of Merit ceremony at the Averett University North Campus. Earning the Pinnacle award that evening was Chatham High School graduating senior Austin Elliot. The Pinnacle award recipient has the highest number of Graduate of Merit points in seven categories — grade point average, total courses, course work, attendance, conduct, community service and school activities.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

UVA Health watching spike in COVID cases

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The COVID-19 pandemic continues, with a recent spike in cases in the Charlottesville area. The University of Virginia Health System hosted a briefing Thursday to talk about the most up-to-date statistics for the region. As of Thursday morning, Albemarle County was listed at the medium...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Cavaliers Now

Cavaliers Now

Charlottesville, VA
1K+
Followers
881
Post
141K+
Views
ABOUT

Cavaliers Now has the latest covering of UVA athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/virginia

Comments / 0

Community Policy