Camden, NJ

How Camden police aim to hold blighted property owners accountable

By Mike Dougherty
 4 days ago

CAMDEN, N.J. (KYW Newsradio) — Run-down buildings are in the crosshairs of Camden Mayor Vic Carstarphen, who said starting June 1, code enforcement officers will be patrolling neighborhoods to hold property owners accountable for their contributions to urban blight including trash strewn across properties, boarded up buildings, overgrown trees, and grass.

While speaking near the corner of South Fourth and Washington streets Tuesday, Carstarphen pointed at two boarded-up buildings, saying places like those bring down morale in neighborhoods.

“If there’s an issue in the community, let’s talk. Let’s figure it out. Team Camden is real,” said Carstarphen.

“It takes everyone to make this work. It’s not just the people behind me. It’s residents. It’s residents working together, communicating and letting us know what the issues are.”

He added that too many Camden property owners live outside of New Jersey.  They are renting out these homes, and Carstarphen said the owners clearly don’t care as much about the neighborhood as they should.

As the mayor went door-to-door, he listened to residents talk about things they want to see changed.

“The owner doesn't want to do anything about it, because he says it’s the city’s fault, so you know he’s not going to do anything,” one resident said about a sewage issue coming from a house up the street.

Camden City Council President Angel Fuentes said it just takes a couple of people to spoil a whole block.

“We want people to live in a clean environment, and for that to happen, it needs everybody,” Fuentes said.

Fuentes added that a team of volunteers is ready to help elderly residents and people with limited mobility, but they have to ask the Camden Department of Public Works for help.

The city is also giving out new trash and recycling bins. Residents can pick them up from the city or call to request a drop-off.

People in Camden who want assistance with such issues can call 856-757-7200.

