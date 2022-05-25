Mavs' Luka Doncic makes first-team All-NBA for third straight year

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan/AP) - Mavericks superstar point guard Luka Doncic has made first-team All-NBA for the third consecutive season, the NBA announced ahead of Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals between Dallas and the Warriors.

Doncic tied with Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets for the second-highest total in the voting results, garnering 88 first-team votes and a total of 476 points. Milwaukee's Giannis Antetkounmpo was the only player to receive 100 first-place votes and a perfect score of 500 points.

Doncic, who averaged 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game in the regular season, joined Kevin Durant, Tim Duncan and Max Zaslofsky as the only players to make the first-team three or more times before turning 24.

Suns guard Devin Booker and Celtic forward Jayson Tatum were the other two players to be voted first-team All-NBA.

Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, the NBA’s leading scorer and runner-up to Jokic for MVP, led the second team. He was joined by Ja Morant, winner of the Most Improved Player award, Durant, Stephen Curry and DeMar DeRozan.

The third team was Karl-Anthony Towns, LeBron James — who earned his 18th All-NBA selection — Chris Paul, Trae Young and Pascal Siakam.