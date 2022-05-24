New dinosaur exhibits to be added to Angelo State University's Mayer Museum
Angelo State University's Mayer Museum is adding seven new replica dinosaur skeletons to its collection, and they will be available for free public viewing starting Tuesday, June 7.
To accommodate the installation of the new exhibits, the museum will be closed from May 28-June 6.
The dinosaur exhibits are a main attraction at the Mayer Museum, with a full-size Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton as the centerpiece. The seven new dinosaurs will bring the museum's total to 17 and will include:
- Cimolichthys nepaholica - predatory fish
- Dimetrodon - giant sail-finned lizard
- Dromaeosaurus albertensis - feathered raptor
- Enchodus petrosus - saber-toothed herring
- Holmesina floridanus - giant armadillo
- Megalonyx jeffersonii - giant sloth
- Bactrosaurus johnsoni - large four-legged herbivore
In addition to the Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton, the Mayer Museum's dinosaur collection includes numerous casts of dinosaur tracks and fossilized dinosaur eggs, as well as the other nine original dinosaur skeletons, including:
- Bambiraptor feinbergi - small bird-like raptor
- Semouria - amphibious lizard
- Didelphodon vorax - carnivorous marsupial
- Agujaceratops - large multi-horned herbivore
- Carcharocles Megalodon - giant shark jaws
- Prionochelys maturtina - spiky sea turtle
- Styxosaurus - large marine reptile
- Quetzalcoatlus northropi - giant flying mammal
- New Hell Creek Pterosaur - small flying dinosaur
The Mayer Museum is open and free to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Tuesday-Saturday. More details on current and upcoming exhibits and collections are available at angelo.edu/mayer-museum.
This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: New dinosaur exhibits to be added to Angelo State University's Mayer Museum
