ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

New dinosaur exhibits to be added to Angelo State University's Mayer Museum

By Tom Nurre
GoSanAngelo | Standard-Times
GoSanAngelo | Standard-Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qJdab_0fpKbeBU00

Angelo State University's Mayer Museum is adding seven new replica dinosaur skeletons to its collection, and they will be available for free public viewing starting Tuesday, June 7.

To accommodate the installation of the new exhibits, the museum will be closed from May 28-June 6.

The dinosaur exhibits are a main attraction at the Mayer Museum, with a full-size Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton as the centerpiece. The seven new dinosaurs will bring the museum's total to 17 and will include:

  • Cimolichthys nepaholica - predatory fish
  • Dimetrodon - giant sail-finned lizard
  • Dromaeosaurus albertensis - feathered raptor
  • Enchodus petrosus - saber-toothed herring
  • Holmesina floridanus - giant armadillo
  • Megalonyx jeffersonii - giant sloth
  • Bactrosaurus johnsoni - large four-legged herbivore

In addition to the Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton, the Mayer Museum's dinosaur collection includes numerous casts of dinosaur tracks and fossilized dinosaur eggs, as well as the other nine original dinosaur skeletons, including:

  • Bambiraptor feinbergi - small bird-like raptor
  • Semouria - amphibious lizard
  • Didelphodon vorax - carnivorous marsupial
  • Agujaceratops - large multi-horned herbivore
  • Carcharocles Megalodon - giant shark jaws
  • Prionochelys maturtina - spiky sea turtle
  • Styxosaurus - large marine reptile
  • Quetzalcoatlus northropi - giant flying mammal
  • New Hell Creek Pterosaur - small flying dinosaur

The Mayer Museum is open and free to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Tuesday-Saturday. More details on current and upcoming exhibits and collections are available at angelo.edu/mayer-museum.

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: New dinosaur exhibits to be added to Angelo State University's Mayer Museum

Comments / 0

Related
BigCountryHomepage

The Dixie Pig and Farolito: Abilene’s legacy eateries

ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – When you’re hungry, just about any place will do. But when you’re looking for a hometown experience like no other, no two eateries quite stack up to the Dixie Pig and Farolito Restaurant. In 1931, the pork sandwich stand that would later become the Dixie Pig was established on the corner […]
ABILENE, TX
saisd.org

PAYS Graduation Celebrates 64 Graduating Students

Congratulations to the PAYS Class of 2022 future-ready graduates! The PAYS Graduation Ceremony to celebrate 64 graduating students from Central High School and Lake View High School was held last night, Thursday, May 26, 2022 at the McNease Convention Center ushering in our first graduates of the year. “Our PAYS...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Weekly COVID-19 Report Shows Over 100 New Infections in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO – 109 people tested positive for COVID-19 virus in San Angelo over the past week. The following is the weekly COVID-19 report from May 21 to May 27. Total positive COVID-19 infections over the last seven days: 109 Saturday: 16 infections and 2 hospitalized patients Sunday: 3 infections and 1 hospitalized patients Monday: 11 infections and 2 hospitalized patients Tuesday: 17 infections and 1 hospitalized patients Wednesday: 27 infections and 2 hospitalized patients Thursday: 25 infections and 1 hospitalized patients Friday: 10 infections and 2 hospitalized patients
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Angelo, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
San Angelo, TX
Entertainment
San Angelo LIVE!

Candle Light Vigil to be Held in San Angelo for Robb Elementary Shooting Victims

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Cathedral Church of the Sacred Heart will be hosting a candlelight vigil on Wednesday afternoon to remember the victims who were killed on Tuesday during the Robb Elementary Shooting. According to the church, the vigil will be held on May 25 at 7 p.m. at 20 E. Beauregard Ave. Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed earlier today that 21 total victims were killed in the shooting. 19 of the 21 were fourth grade students. The other two were the student's teachers. For the full list of victims see: Sacred Heart will be joining churches and communities across the state of Texas in the…
SAN ANGELO, TX
KAKE TV

Man rushed to school to help, learned stepdaughter died

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Medical assistant Angel Garza rushed to Robb Elementary School soon after a gunman opened fire on a classroom of grade schoolers and immediately found a girl covered in blood among the terrified children streaming out of the building. “I’m not hurt. He shot my best...
UVALDE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

2 fires threaten structures in Lake Fort Phantom area

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two small fires broke out Thursday afternoon near Lake Fort Phantom, threatening structures. Fire officials told KTAB/KRBC that both fires were contained before spreading to any nearby structures. The first fire happening near the corner of Cove Road and Raindance Circle, and the second along Dixon Road. A cause of this […]
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dinosaur#Skeletons#Angelo State University#Tyrannosaurus Rex#Enchodus#Holmesina#Megalonyx#The Mayer Museum#Carcharocles
saisd.org

A Letter to our Families from Superintendent Carl Dethloff

We are shaken to the core after hearing the devastating news from Uvalde CISD. Our schools should be places of learning, hope, and celebration - a safe spot to grow success in the future. We mourn the lives lost in Uvalde, and are deeply saddened by the fear it creates for school communities.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Large Groups of Illegal Aliens Continue to Flood the Texas Border

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents made 549 apprehensions from four large groups in Starr County and interdicted five illegal alien smuggling events. Over the weekend, Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station (RGC) agents encountered four large groups near La Grulla and Roma. The...
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Street closures beginning Tuesday, May 31

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Starting Tuesday, May 31 there will be more street closures. College Hills Boulevard Project College Hills Boulevard, south of the intersection of College Hills and Oxford Avenue, will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for utility work. It is recommended for citizens traveling northbound to instead travel west on […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Fugitive San Angelo Business Owner Subject of a Manhunt Arrested Friday

SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man wanted for swindling customers out of hundreds of thousands of dollars was arrested by Tom Green County Sheriff's Deputies Friday.   According to booking reports, Jordan Velez was booked into jail by Deputies at 9:34 a.m. Friday and is being held without bond.  A warrant for his arrest was issued Wednesday.   According to the TGCSO, Velez, age 36, is the owner of Viking Rentals Services and JC Asset Management in San Angelo. Velez is accused of theft of property involving heavy equipment rentals and sales.   After an investigation by the Criminal…
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsWest 9

Shawn Adkins pretrial pushed back to June 16

NOLAN COUNTY, Texas — Shawn Adkins pretrial hearing has been pushed back to June 16 according to the District Attorney. The trial date is still set for June 28. Adkins is accused of murdering Dunn, a Colorado City teen who went missing in 2010. Adkins was dating Hailey's mother, Billie Dunn, at the time of her disappearance.
COLORADO CITY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Heavy smoke, flames in overnight fire at Abilene welding business

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An overnight fire about half-a-mile from Hardin-Simmons University caused tens of thousands of dollars in damages to a privately owned business early Friday morning. Just after 3:30 a.m. Friday, the Abilene Fire Department (AFD) responded to a fire in the 2400 block of North Treadaway Boulevard. AFD said it arrived to […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

APD sets out operation map for Bird scooters in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) designated ‘home zones’ where Bird scooters may be operated. APD referenced Abilene’s Code of Ordinance, Chapter 23, wherein scooter and bicycle sharing is addressed. According to the ordinance: “Vendors shall not operate a scooter or bicycle share service in areas of the City not designated as […]
ABILENE, TX
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Tom Green County jail logs: May 28, 2022

Over the past 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Francisco Balderas, 77, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Friday,...
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

PHOTOS: Tuesday night storm damage

Images from Brown County and the surrounding area of the devasting thunderstorm that blew into the area during the evening of Tuesday, May 24:
ENVIRONMENT
GoSanAngelo | Standard-Times

GoSanAngelo | Standard-Times

1K+
Followers
894
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, and opinion for San Angelo, Tom Green County and the Concho Valley from the San Angelo Standard-Times.

 http://gosanangelo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy