Why Kendall Jenner Thought It Was ‘Special’ Having Devin Booker At Kourtney’s Wedding

Kendall Jenner, 26, looked as happy as could be when she held hands with Devin Booker, 25, at her big sister Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding in Italy on May 22. It turns out the model wasn’t sure she’d be able to even bring her boyfriend to the big event because of his schedule with the Phoenix Suns, but when he got the green light, it was truly “special” because of the incredible setting and the fact that that it would be the first time he joined her for a public family event.

“Kendall and Devin have been dating for a few years, but this was the first widely publicized family event that they attended together,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It was really a last minute decision because they weren’t sure if Devin would be playing or not. But the season for The Suns just came to an end after Game 7 so Kendall thought it would be special to have him join them in Italy. The whole family was hoping he could join them so it all worked out perfectly.”

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker at the wedding. (Cobra Team/BACKGRID)

“This was a big deal for Kendall because even though she has always been private about her relationships, she knew this would be taking the next step in a lot of ways,” the source continued. “You can’t help but feel in love during such a romantic event, and it was definitely something they’ve talked about in recent months. They both know how young they are and that they have a huge career to juggle. But it’s working for them and being together at Kourtney’s wedding only brought them closer.”

Kendall and Devin have been dating since around June 2020 and have been pretty private about their relationship. She opened up about why she’s chosen not to broadcast their love story to the world, on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion special last year. “I feel like it’s always worked better for me that way,” Kendall admitted in front of her sisters. “And no offense to my older sisters at all, but I think that Kylie [Jenner] and I specifically have had the opportunity to watch my older sisters go through marriages and relationships and breakups and all these things and do them pretty publicly.”

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker with Stormi Webster in Italy. (Cobra Team/BACKGRID)

“Again, no offense to you guys at all, but I think it was a personal preference from a really young age that I didn’t really want to like… I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better to be completely honest,” she continued. “I just feel like it’s a private matter. It’s not really for anybody else to judge or know.”

It seems like their close-knit and tightlipped romance is working for them because according to another insider, the lovebirds are ” so happy and in love” right now. “Her family would be overjoyed to see them get married,” the second insider EXCLUSIVELY told us. “Kendall isn’t trying to rush into anything, but she spends most of her free time with Devin. They’re not officially living together but his place in Arizona is pretty much her second home. She helped with the whole [interior] design because he wanted her to help pick out everything so that she’d be happy there, which is so sweet. Her family adores him, he fits in perfectly and the feeling is that she really could be the next one to walk down the aisle.”