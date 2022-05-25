ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Why Kendall Jenner Thought It Was ‘Special’ Having Devin Booker At Kourtney’s Wedding

By Erin Silvia
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago

Kendall Jenner, 26, looked as happy as could be when she held hands with Devin Booker, 25, at her big sister Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding in Italy on May 22. It turns out the model wasn’t sure she’d be able to even bring her boyfriend to the big event because of his schedule with the Phoenix Suns, but when he got the green light, it was truly “special” because of the incredible setting and the fact that that it would be the first time he joined her for a public family event.

“Kendall and Devin have been dating for a few years, but this was the first widely publicized family event that they attended together,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It was really a last minute decision because they weren’t sure if Devin would be playing or not. But the season for The Suns just came to an end after Game 7 so Kendall thought it would be special to have him join them in Italy. The whole family was hoping he could join them so it all worked out perfectly.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i2wN7_0fpKZzTF00
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker at the wedding. (Cobra Team/BACKGRID)

“This was a big deal for Kendall because even though she has always been private about her relationships, she knew this would be taking the next step in a lot of ways,” the source continued. “You can’t help but feel in love during such a romantic event, and it was definitely something they’ve talked about in recent months. They both know how young they are and that they have a huge career to juggle. But it’s working for them and being together at Kourtney’s wedding only brought them closer.”

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Wedding Photos: See Pics From Their Italian Nuptials

Kendall and Devin have been dating since around June 2020 and have been pretty private about their relationship. She opened up about why she’s chosen not to broadcast their love story to the world, on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion special last year. “I feel like it’s always worked better for me that way,” Kendall admitted in front of her sisters. “And no offense to my older sisters at all, but I think that Kylie [Jenner] and I specifically have had the opportunity to watch my older sisters go through marriages and relationships and breakups and all these things and do them pretty publicly.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v0teV_0fpKZzTF00
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker with Stormi Webster in Italy. (Cobra Team/BACKGRID)

“Again, no offense to you guys at all, but I think it was a personal preference from a really young age that I didn’t really want to like… I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better to be completely honest,” she continued. “I just feel like it’s a private matter. It’s not really for anybody else to judge or know.”

It seems like their close-knit and tightlipped romance is working for them because according to another insider, the lovebirds are ” so happy and in love” right now. “Her family would be overjoyed to see them get married,” the second insider EXCLUSIVELY told us. “Kendall isn’t trying to rush into anything, but she spends most of her free time with Devin. They’re not officially living together but his place in Arizona is pretty much her second home. She helped with the whole [interior] design because he wanted her to help pick out everything so that she’d be happy there, which is so sweet. Her family adores him, he fits in perfectly and the feeling is that she really could be the next one to walk down the aisle.”

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Kris Jenner’s dress for Kourtney’s wedding draws ‘Schitt’s Creek’ comparisons

These iconic TV matriarchs have more in common than you think. Kris Jenner walked eldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian down the aisle at her Italian wedding to Travis Barker on Sunday wearing a blush Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda gown covered in sequins and feathers. The look made an impact — so much so that social media users couldn’t help but draw comparisons to the over-the-top dress “Schitt’s Creek” character Moira Rose wore to the premiere of her fictional movie, “The Crows Have Eyes III: The Crowening,” on the hit show. One TikTok user posted a video comparing the two fashionable moms with the...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

North West Blushes After Onlooker Says She Looks 'So Pretty' At Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding — Watch The Sweet Moment!

Though North West has been in the spotlight her whole life, she had the cutest reaction when an onlooker gave her a compliment ahead of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding, which took place in Italy on May 22. In the TikTok video, the 8-year-old, who wore a long black cardigan with black pants, is seen getting off a boat with her mom, Kim Kardashian. The onlooker screamed, "Hi, North. You look so pretty." After receiving the compliment, the tot said, "Thank you" and turned away from the crowd. She then couldn't stop smiling as she walked on the dock....
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Kendall Jenner Reveals the Photo of Devin Booker She Has as Her Phone Lock Screen

Watch: Kendall Jenner Reveals Lock Screen Pic of BF Devin Booker. Kendall Jenner has Devin Booker one call away. While promoting the May 5 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, the supermodel shared a screenshot of her iPhone's lock screen, which happened to be a black and white photo of her NBA star boyfriend wearing a dark-colored T-shirt with his jersey number on the back.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Enjoys Daddy-Daughter Lunch With North After Kourtney’s Wedding: Photos

Kanye West, 44, stepped out with his daughter North West, 8, for a lunch date on Wednesday, May 25. The father-daughter duo were pictured leaving celebrity hotspot Nobu in Malibu, California, after enjoying a low-key meal together. Ye wore black sweatpants and a matching sweatshirt with the hoodie over his head, as seen in THESE PHOTOS. Kanye’s outfit choice seemed to be his way of trying to go unnoticed in public, but that didn’t work out for the famous rapper.
MALIBU, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
SheKnows

Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Aren't Thrilled About This Element of Their Mom's Relationship With Travis Barker

Click here to read the full article. Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker’s steamy PDA has been off the charts since they’ve started dating. While we’re not exactly mad about it (um, couple goals!), Kardashian’s children — Mason, 12, Penelope, 9 and Reign, 7 — are really not on board with all the love and affection they’ve been witnessing between their mom and stepdad. In the May 19 episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kardashian and Barker were engaging in one of their many usual make out sessions in front of all three kiddos. Penelope and Reign were in the middle of...
RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Kylie Jenner shares sweet pics with Stormi ahead of Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding

Kylie Jenner and her daughter, Stormi, are living their best lives in Italy. After touching down in Portofino earlier this week – for Kourtney Kardashian’s upcoming wedding to Travis Barker – the reality star and her 4-year-old mini-me wasted no time snapping pics during their idyllic Italian Riviera getaway. “Just me, storm, and coconut traveling the world together ✨♥️,” Jenner, 24, captioned a sweet slideshow, in which the tyke tightly clutched her doll, Coconut. The duo also posed on a balcony against a breathtaking view of the Mediterranean, while a third snap depicted Jenner helping Stormi descend upon a picturesque outdoor staircase. In another...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#The Phoenix Suns
Page Six

Kourtney Kardashian wears Dolce & Gabbana wedding dress, long veil to marry Travis

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker pulled out all the stops for their third wedding celebration. Mere days after marrying Barker at a Santa Barbara courthouse, Kardashian said “I do” to the drummer once more in a lavish ceremony in Italy over the weekend — this time wearing more traditional bridal attire. The Poosh founder, 43, walked down the aisle at Castello Brown in Portofino wearing a short white silk lace and satin corset dress and dramatic veil by Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda. As the Italian luxury label shared on Instagram, Kardashian’s bridal mini was “inspired by archival Italian lingerie,” while her cathedral-length tulle headpiece was...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Rocks Sheer Black Lace Dress For Travis & Kourtney’s Italian Wedding: Photos

Kim Kardashian looked absolutely incredible at big sis Kourtney’s wedding! The makeup mogul arrived in style to help celebrate Kourtney and Travis Barker’s big day taking place in Italy on May 22 with daughter North, 8, as her date. The KKW Beauty founder opted for a long black lace dress from Dolce & Gabbana featuring a straight cut and long sleeves. In true D&G fashion, she added a dramatic cross choker necklace around her neck. Her dramatic glam was on point with the dress, paired with a relaxed up-do for a ’90s vibe.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck Grabs Jennifer Lopez’s Backside As She Gets Into The Car On Date Night

Ben Affleck was such a gentleman on his latest date night with his fiancee Jennifer Lopez. The Oscar winner, 49, was seen holding J.Lo’s backside as she stepped into a car following their romantic dinner at Italian restaurant Nerano in Beverly Hills on May 24. Jennifer, 52, looked gorgeous in a tan sweater dress with a suede belt and a matching pair of high heels. The “Let’s Get Loud” hitmaker styled her hair in a neat bun, while she donned a pair of small chic earrings.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Travis Barker removes Kourtney’s garter with his teeth at wedding reception

see also Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Italian wedding reception Kim Kardashian, Machine Gun Kelly, Kylie Jenner and more of... It wouldn’t have been a Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian affair without a little steam. The Blink-182 drummer and his bride participated in the wedding tradition of removing a lace garter from Kardashian’s leg, but instead of pulling it off with his hands, Barker opted to use his teeth. While the famed drummer had his chompers all over her leg, the Poosh founder could be seen grinning from ear-to-ear and awkwardly laughing as her family and friends watched the racy moment. The couple married at...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Reign Disick, 7, Is So Cute As Ring Bearer At Mom Kourtney Kardashian’s Wedding: Photos

The wedding of Kourtney Kardashian, 43, and Travis Barker, 46, in Italy turned out to be a huge family affair. Although there were so many adorable moments at the wedding, one of the cutest and most memorable, by far, was seeing Kourtney’s seven-year-old son, Reign Disick, bring his mom and his new stepdad their wedding bands! Reign looked a bit nervous carrying the rings, which were placed on top of a white pillow.
RELATIONSHIPS
realitytitbit.com

Kendall chokes when Kris Jenner suggests she has a baby after career 'blow'

Whilst the majority of the Kar-Jenner family have started families on their own, the supermodel hasn’t settled down. Matriarch Kris chose the to speak to Kendall about her future and encouraged the model to consider freezing her eggs. Kendall Jenner’s reaction to the baby conversation was picked up by fans.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
193K+
Followers
17K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy