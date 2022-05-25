ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

San Jose and VTA mark a grim anniversary

By Mark Sayre
KTVU FOX 2
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Jose, CA - The City of San Jose and the Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) are getting ready to mark a grim anniversary. Thursday will mark one year since a disgruntled employee shot and killed nine of his co-workers at the VTA light rail yard. On Tuesday, there was...

www.ktvu.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Cops Recount Responding to VTA Yard Shooting

Two San Jose police officers who rushed to the scene of last year's deadly mass shooting at a VTA rail yard spoke publicly about the chaos for the first time Thursday as the community marked one year since the massacre. Sgt. Eddie Chan and Officer Michael Richmond were both in...
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
KTVU FOX 2

VTA riders remember shooting tragedy and workers one year later

SAN JOSE, Calif. - It’s been one year since nine VTA employees including the gunman were killed in a mass shooting in San Jose. People in the community said they remember that tragic day and how their loss has impacted everyone. There had been moments of silence and ceremonies...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Woman's February Death at San Jose Home Deemed a Homicide: Police

The death of woman earlier this year in West San Jose is being investigated as a homicide, police said Friday. Officers responded to reports of a body found, about 7:15 p.m. on Feb. 24, at a home in the 3000 block of Driftwood Drive, in the city's David-Rosemary neighborhood. The...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 arrested in April fatal shooting in East San Jose

SAN JOSE -- Police arrested two men in the shooting death last month of another man in East San Jose, authorities said Friday.San Jose residents Johnson Nguyen, 38, and Henry Nguyen, 33, are suspected in the April 2 shooting on the 1900 block of Aborn Road just west of E.Capitol Expressway. Police said they don't believe the suspects are related.Officers arrived at the location at around 7:15 a.m. and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene. On May 18, officers with the department's Covert Response Unit arrested Johnson Nguyen and Henry Nguyen. The two are currently in custody at the Santa Clara County Main Jail.The victim was not identified. He was the 5th homicide in San Jose in 2022.  Police asked anyone with information to contact the department's homicide unit at 408-277-5283 or e-mail 4104@sanjoseca.gov or 3440@sanjoseca.gov.
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vta#San Jose City Council#Suicide#San Jose City Hall#Atu Local 265
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Students Walk Out of Class in Protest of Gun Violence

Hundreds of students walked out of class Friday morning in San Jose to send a message about gun violence and school safety in the wake of this week's mass shooting at a Texas elementary school. The walkout also comes at the same time San Jose police added specialized patrol cars...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

2-Alarm House Fire Spreads to Trees, Other Homes in San Jose

Firefighters in San Jose battled a two-alarm structure fire, which spread to trees and other houses, the department reported Saturday on Twitter. The fire occurred in the 1600 block of Callecita Street and homes around it were burning or were in threat of burning due to the fire's spread via trees, the department said.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Unruly Southwest passenger sentenced to prison for punching flight attendant

A woman from Sacramento has been sentenced to 15 months in prison and ordered to pay $30,000 for punching a Southwest Airlines flight attendant a year ago. Vyvianna Quinonez, 29, admitted to punching the flight attendant in the face and mouth who had told her to wear a mask, buckle her seatbelt and fold up her meal tray on a flight from Sacramento to San Diego last May.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Fire Near Commercial Buildings in San Jose Under Control: Officials

Crews responded to a fire in San Jose Saturday afternoon, officials said. Firefighters battled a fire on the 200 block of Leo Avenue and it was threatening commercial structures, the fire department said via Twitter. Officials said the flames burned inside a pile of junk and started to threaten nearby...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

26-year-old woman found dead in San Jose home ruled a homicide

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The death of a woman earlier this year in West San Jose is being investigated as a homicide, police said Friday. Officers responded to reports of a body found, about 7:15 p.m. on Feb. 24, at a home in the 3000 block of Driftwood Drive, in the city's David-Rosemary neighborhood.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Hayward police seek 'reckless' motorcycle driver

HAYWARD, Calif. - Hayward police sent out an alert Friday saying they are trying to figure out who this "reckless" motorcycle rider is. They shared images of a man in a black helmet, T-shirt and jeans popping a wheelie on a Suzuki in the middle of the street. Police said...
HAYWARD, CA
Refugio Garcia

City of Alameda launches new parking enforcement program to alleviate traffic, increase parking

(Bethany Clarke/Getty Images) Alameda launches new parking program to enforcement compliance. The City of Alameda has launched a new parking program aimed at enforcing driver’s compliance with parking and traffic rules around the island. The program also includes transferring the responsibility of enforcement from city police to Alameda’s public works department, East Bay Times reports.
ALAMEDA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy