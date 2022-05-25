Multiple Wichita accidents create afternoon delays on Kellogg

A trio of unrelated crashes forced drivers on Kellogg some major delays. It began around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday with a pair of accidents between Oliver and Hillside on eastbound Kellogg.

One person sustained potentially serious injuries. Two other people received minor injuries.

A third accident on westbound Kellogg at Seneca brought traffic to a standstill, but no injuries were reported.

The accidents prompted the Kansas Highway Patrol to temporally close the ramp from southbound I-135 onto eastbound Kellogg due to the amount of backed up vehicles.

The roadway was cleared and it reopened to traffic by 5:00 p.m.