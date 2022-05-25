ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Multiple Wichita accidents create afternoon delays on Kellogg

By Knss Staff
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lrnE9_0fpKYkaD00

A trio of unrelated crashes forced drivers on Kellogg some major delays. It began around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday with a pair of accidents between Oliver and Hillside on eastbound Kellogg.

One person sustained potentially serious injuries.  Two other people received minor injuries.

A third accident on westbound Kellogg at Seneca brought traffic to a standstill, but no injuries were reported.

The accidents prompted the Kansas Highway Patrol to temporally close the ramp from southbound I-135 onto eastbound Kellogg due to the amount of backed up vehicles.

The roadway was cleared and it reopened to traffic by 5:00 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
KAKE TV

Major construction coming to Kellogg from K-96 to Andover

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Gary Winget moved to Wichita in 1970. He says if there's one thing we're known for, it's road construction. "Those 50-some years I've lived here, Kellogg has pretty much always been under construction," said Winget. After a rare stretch with zero Kellogg construction, those orange cones...
ANDOVER, KS
KWCH.com

KDOT shares plans to expand stretch of East Kellogg to 6 lanes

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Traffic cones will soon make a comeback on Kellogg. Thursday, people in east Wichita and Andover had the chance to learn about a big project slated to start later this year. The Kansas Department of Transportation plans to expand Kellogg to six lanes from K-96 in...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

3 crashes on Kellogg caused traffic to back up Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Drivers on Kellogg are being forced to slow down for some crashes Tuesday afternoon. Just before 4 p.m., Sedgwick County dispatchers said there were at least two separate crashes between Oliver and Hillside in the eastbound lanes of Kellogg. A person in one of the crashes had potentially serious injuries. Two […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Traffic
Wichita, KS
Traffic
City
Wichita, KS
City
Seneca, KS
Wichita, KS
Cars
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
Emporia gazette.com

Stolen Jeep located in Wichita, thief still at large

A 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee stolen from an Emporia family has been located in Wichita, the Emporia Police Department said Friday. The Jeep was taken from Meredith Templeton’s driveway on Holiday Drive early Sunday morning. Around 3 a.m. Friday, the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center received information from the...
EMPORIA, KS
KWCH.com

Riverfest scammed out of $4K in buttons

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Riverfest was the victim of a scam that resulted in the loss of about $4,000 worth of buttons for the annual event. Wichita Festivals, Inc. said in a stretch from April through the beginning of May, three groups contacted Riverfest, seeking to buy buttons for their businesses.
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Westbound Kellogg#The Kansas Highway Patrol
KSN News

Kansas county on ‘high’ COVID alert ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The latest coronavirus data has some states on high alert heading into Memorial Day weekend. But, in Kansas, most counties are experiencing low transmission levels according to CDC “COVID-19 Community Levels” data. As of Thursday, only Lyon County is experiencing “high” levels of spread. Dr. Clif Jones, an Infectious Disease Specialist […]
TOPEKA, KS
KWCH.com

Answers sought as trash ignored for weeks in SW Wichita neighborhood

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Living in filth with no explanation, residents of a manufactured home park in southwest Wichita say their trash hasn’t been picked up in weeks, turning their block into a landfill. One of the residents of Sleepy Hollow manufactured home park reached out to Eyewitness News in hopes of getting answers.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Windy & hot Sunday, severe storms on Memorial Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that gusty winds and hot weather will continue Sunday before storm chances return late on Memorial Day. It will be a mild start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures ranging from the 60s over western Kansas to near 70 over central and eastern Kansas.
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
kscbnews.net

Montezuma Man injured in Motorcycle Accident in

A Montezuma man was injured in a deer/motorcycle accident Thursday afternoon at approximately 1:51pm in Chautauqua County. The accident occurred on US 166 3 miles East of The K99/U166 Junction. Kim Unruh, 63, of Montezuma, was riding his 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle east on US 166 when he struck a...
MONTEZUMA, KS
KWCH.com

12-year-old arrested in Kansas Wesleyan water cooler case

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Associated Press reports a 12-year-old has been arrested in connection to a water cooler tampering case at Kansas Wesleyan University in April. Associated Press reporter Eric Olson says the McPherson County attorney is charging the minor with endangerment and criminal property damage. The arrest stems...
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Some area rainfall totals three to four inches

Rainfall was again plentiful across the area, with some locations seeing three to four inches of rain. At the Salina Regional Airport, 2.14 inches was reported. Following are 24-hour rainfall totals as of 7 a.m. Thursday (unless otherwise noted) from the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network. CLAY COUNTY.
SALINA, KS
WIBW

Emporia man behind bars after car wrecked during police chase

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia man is behind bars after he wrecked his vehicle in a police chase on Monday and ran from the scene, he was not found until Wednesday. Just before 9:20 p.m. on Monday, May 23, the Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the 300 block of Road 200 with reports of a suspicious Nissan Altima parked in the roadway.
EMPORIA, KS
KSN News

More options to cool off this summer in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer. This year Wichita has more options to cool off since the Aquatics Master Plan has been completed. Starting Monday, May 30 Wichitans will be able to visit their favorite pools and new splash pads. Overall, the City of Wichita has 6 public pools […]
WICHITA, KS
KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

Wichita, KS
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
296K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

 https://www.audacy.com/knss

Comments / 0

Community Policy