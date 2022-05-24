ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englewood, FL

THE ALL-AREA BIG FIVE

By Staff reports
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zczpj_0fpKYQsZ00

These are the "Big Five" awards handed out during Tuesday's Sun Preps All-Area Awards program at CoolToday Park:

COACH OF THE YEAR

Michael Schyck

Lemon Bay Wrestling

No matter the sport, so much goes into being a high school coach. It goes beyond the 9 to 5, beyond instruction, beyond logistics. It’s about leading young men and women, giving them valuable skills that will factor into their lives long after they have played their final game or participated in their last meet.

Above all, one must care deeply for those in their keep, and set an example of what’s good and right and just.

Michael Schyck has gone that extra mile for the Lemon Bay wrestling team. In fact, he has gone the extra 2,194 miles. Knowing his team needed to raise money to attend offseason camps and fund other necessities, Schyck took it upon himself to hike the Appalachian Trail as a fundraiser. Initially hoping to raise $20,000 while teaching his kids via YouTube videos the value of pushing one’s self beyond their limits and comfort zones, Schyck raised a whopping $38,000.

All the while, Schyck also fought for justice – for himself and for the hundreds of victims of Ohio State University team doctor Michael Strauss – setting yet another example of doing the right thing, no matter how difficult the circumstances.

For his team’s accomplishments on the mat and for his hard work and dedication off it, Michael Schyck is the Sun Preps Coach of the Year.

COURAGE AWARDS

Jada Carter

Charlotte High Senior

The physical strength of Jada Carter has never been in question.

After competing at the state championships as a junior last season, much was expected of Carter this year, until tragedy struck her family.

Carter awoke the morning of January 17th to find her father, Edgar Carter, had passed away due to complications with COVID-19.

Though she was overwhelmed with emotion, she refused to quit.

In the coming weeks, Carter won an individual district title and eventually returned to the state championships for one last run — finishing third in the snatch and seventh in traditional lifting in the 183-pound weight class.

Wyett Rightmire

Imagine School Senior

Rightmire had grand plans for his senior season as a weightlifter at Imagine School of North Port.

That all seemingly went out the window when he flipped a stand-up blower back on himself, snapping his right leg in two in October of last year.

Or so most people thought.

Rightmire rehabbed day and night to get back to the Sharks weightlifting team in time for competition. Though he missed a few weeks to start the season, he made up for lost time, eventually winning individual district and regional championships.

He finished the season 10 pounds shy of winning the state title.

MALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Jayshon Platt

Venice High senior

It would be impressive enough for an athlete to simply compete in varsity football, basketball and track at Venice High.

Starring in all three, however, is hard to beat.

A leading receiver in football, Platt helped the Indians win their second-ever state championship with over 1,000 receiving yards and a dozen touchdowns.

In basketball, he was the team’s top scorer and led Venice to some of its best moments on the way to a finish in the district final.

However, he might have been at his best on the track.

As an individual, the senior went to states in the 200-meter dash and was an essential leg in Venice’s record-breaking 4x100 relay team.

FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Juliana Courville

Venice High senior

It’s not easy to find an athlete as disciplined and as competitive as Courville.

The three-sport athlete has always excelled at running, but she took her skills to another level at Venice.

After coming in as a talented freshman, Courville quickly became one of the school’s top runners, eventually qualifying for states in both cross country and track.

If that weren’t enough, she eventually gave weightlifting a try, making it to states in that sport in her senior season, too.

Meanwhile, Courville also found time to dual-enroll at State College of Florida, work weekends at Publix and fit in time for singing, playing the piano and working on her art.





