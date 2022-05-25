ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinton, VA

Boaters warned to avoid Niagara Dam in Roanoke River

By Brandon Shulleeta
WSET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVINTON, Va. (WSET) — Appalachian Power is warning boaters to stay clear of the Niagara Dam on the Roanoke River...

wset.com

WDBJ7.com

AEP and VDOT crews clean up after Bedford storm

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - “That could have been worse.” AEP and VDOT crews are cleaning up after a severe Bedford County storm Friday. Strong storms made for intense cleanup all throughout the day for AEP and VDOT crews. “This is going to take some people a lot...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Several roads closed in Roanoke County following storm

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Friday evening’s storm closed several roads in Roanoke County and brought down trees as well as power lines. County officials also reported rising water in several areas. These roads were closed as of 7 p.m. Friday:. -6400 block of Bradshaw Rd. -Carlos Dr. -Bandy Rd...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSET

Video shows possible Bedford Co. tornado near Jefferson Forest High School

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — An ABC13 viewer shared great video showing what appears to be the tornado that left behind a ton of damage in Bedford County Friday morning. James Walz's video shows the possible tornado near Jefferson Forest High School, over the 221/Perrowville Road/Bethany Church Circle area Friday morning around 7:30.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Friday fire leads to evacuation at RCATT in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A faulty outlet led to a fire at the Regional Center for Advanced Training and Technology (RCATT) in Danville Friday afternoon. The Danville Fire Department says units were dispatched to a reported structure fire at the RCATT building on Slayton Avenue just after 2 p.m. on Friday, May 27.   When […]
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Fire at RCATT building after faulty electrical outlet

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Crews were on scene for around two hours and thirty minutes Friday afternoon at the RCATT (Regional Center for Advanced Technology & Training) building along Slayton Avenue for a structure fire. According to the Danville Fire Department, a report of the structure fire came in at...
WDBJ7.com

The Roanoker closing Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After 81 years, the Star City staple will officially shut its doors on Sunday, May 29. The Roanoker’s owner delivered the following statement to WDBJ7 earlier this month after the initial announcement:. Our hearts are heavy as we make this difficult announcement. After 81 years...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Tornado warning issued for Bedford County expires

A tornado warning that was issued for parts of Bedford County has expired. At about 7:03 a.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Huddleston, moving northeast at 35 mph. The warning expired shortly before 7:30 a.m. The areas affected included:. Bedford. Huddleston. Forest. Goode. If...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bedford, City of Martinsville, Franklin, Henry, Pittsylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 07:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 07:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for north central North Carolina...and south central, central and west central Virginia. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for north central North Carolina...and south central, central and west central Virginia. Target Area: Bedford; City of Martinsville; Franklin; Henry; Pittsylvania The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Pittsylvania County in south central Virginia The City of Martinsville in south central Virginia South central Bedford County in south central Virginia Henry County in south central Virginia Southeastern Franklin County in west central Virginia * Until 745 AM EDT. * At 707 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fieldale, or near Martinsville, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Martinsville Chatham Gretna Axton Penhook Spencer and Callands. This includes The following Locations The Martinsville Speedway and Martinsville Airport. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Two localities back up to High level of COVID community transmission

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two southwest Virginia localities are back up to a High community transmission level for COVID-19, according to the CDC’s COVID-19 Transmission Tracker. Roanoke City and Roanoke County are both on the list, with Salem bumped up to Medium. Residents in areas designated as high transmission...
ROANOKE, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Campbell, Charlotte, City of Danville, Halifax, Henry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 07:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 08:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for north central North Carolina...and central, south central and west central Virginia. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for north central North Carolina...and central, south central and west central Virginia. Target Area: Campbell; Charlotte; City of Danville; Halifax; Henry; Pittsylvania The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Rockingham County in north central North Carolina Caswell County in north central North Carolina The City of Danville in south central Virginia West central Charlotte County in south central Virginia Southwestern Campbell County in central Virginia Pittsylvania County in south central Virginia Halifax County in south central Virginia Southeastern Henry County in south central Virginia * Until 815 AM EDT. * At 736 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Westover Hills, or over Danville, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Danville Eden South Boston Altavista Yanceyville Bethel and Halifax. This includes The following Location Danville Airport. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA

