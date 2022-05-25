Tuesday’s District 6 baseball update

Gabe Infante’s face is certainly recognizable in the Philadelphia area for high school football. The former St. Joseph’s Prep head coach took the Hawks to national prominence in his nine years there, winning four PIAA state championships. He went 91-23 overall and was 40-1 in his last three years and winning the 2018 national Don Shula High School Coach of the Year award.

