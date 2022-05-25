ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blair County, PA

Tuesday’s District 6 baseball update

By Andrew Clay
 4 days ago

DISTRICT 6 PLAYOFF SCORES
CLASS A
Semifinals
Bishop McCort 1, Juniata Valley 0
Williamsburg 6, Saint Joseph’s 5

CLASS AA
Semifinals
Portage 9, Bishop Guilfoyle 1
Mount Union 9, Marion Center 1

CLASS AAA
Semifinals
Central 10, Bald Eagle 0
Penns Valley 3, Tyrone 2

DISTRICT 6 PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
CLASS A CHAMPIONSHIP
Saturday, May 2 8 – PNG Park – 10:00 a.m.
Bishop McCort vs. Williamsburg

CLASS AA CHAMPIONSHIP
Saturday, May 2 8 – PNG Park – 1:00 p.m.
Portage vs. Mount Union

CLASS AAA CHAMPIONSHIP
Saturday, May 28 – PNG Park – 4:00 p.m.
Central vs. Penns Valley

CLASS AAAA CHAMPIONSHIP
Friday, May 27th – PNG Park – 10:00 a.m.
Bellefonte vs. Juniata

CLASS AAAAA CHAMPIONSHIP
Friday, May 27 – PNG Park – 1:00 p.m.
Central Mountain vs. DuBois

CLASS AAAAAA CHAMPIONSHIP
Friday, May 27 – PNG Park – 4:00 p.m.
Altoona vs. State

