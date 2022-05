Dressed in jeans and jerseys, over 250 attendees at the Third Annual Live for Alyssa Benefit helped raise over $125,000 for Make Our Schools Safe. Parkland residents Lori and Ilan Alhadeff created the nonprofit in honor of their daughter Alyssa — one of 17 killed during the shooting massacre. The goal for this year’s event was to raise money to advocate for Alyssa’s Law at the Federal level and to increase safety measures across the country.

PARKLAND, FL ・ 19 DAYS AGO