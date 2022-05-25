ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

Open Hall school board seat headed to a runoff

By Ben Anderson
The Times
The Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JU4XS_0fpKXCjQ00
Tim Glover, left, and Debra Smith

Tim Glover and Debra Smith are headed to a runoff in the Republican primary for the post 1 seat on the Hall County Board of Education. The seat is open after Sam Chapman, who spent nearly 15 years on the board, decided not to run for reelection. The post 1 seat represents the eastern part of the county but is elected at large.

Who are they: Glover lives in Braselton and is the chief operating officer for Logicircuit, an aviation electronics company. Smith lives in Gainesville. She is an adjunct professor of education leadership at University of North Georgia and a former principal and teacher in Hall of 38 years.

How they reacted: Glover said he thought a runoff “might happen and was kind of preparing for it.” He’ll be working “to get some more people on my side over the next month.” Smith wasn’t surprised by the results either. “So I’ll be getting myself up in the morning and preparing to go another round,” she said.

On the issues: Glover wants to better support the many Hispanic students in the school district, especially those who don’t speak English. He also supports legislation banning critical race theory and wants to ensure that teacher pay is competitive with neighboring districts. Smith believes her background as an educator will serve her well on the school board. She is an advocate for parents’ rights and wants to decrease the workload for teachers and pay them more.

What’s next: Glover and Smith will face each other in the June 21 runoff.

Comments / 0

Related
Red and Black

May 2022 election: Live updates for Athens

The Red & Black is following election results for state primaries and local elections. Follow along here for updates as results come in from Athens Clarke-County and the Georgia Secretary of State's office. 6:45 a.m. With 95.83% of precincts reporting, Kelly Girtz continues to lead the mayoral race with 59.39%...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

More ballot issues in Athens elections

We are learning of another problem with voting in District 5 in Athens, specifically 5A (Oglethorpe Ave Elementary School). This one impacts 17 voters who tried to vote in the District 5 Commission race but were not able to. This is in addition to a similar number of voters who...
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Several Georgia primary races head to June runoff

ATLANTA - Georgia voters will return to the polls next month to decide several races where none of the candidates garnered the 50% plus one needed to avoid a runoff. "The focus for all of these campaigns in the next week is going to be calling donors and making sure that you've got enough money to run through the finish line," said Brian Robinson, Republican strategist and president of Robinson Republic.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gainesville, GA
Local
Georgia Elections
County
Hall County, GA
Gainesville, GA
Government
City
Braselton, GA
Hall County, GA
Government
Gainesville, GA
Elections
Braselton, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Chapman
CBS 46

Clayton County homeowner in litter dispute with Chick-fil-A

JONESBORO, Ga. (CBS46) - A Clayton County man is taking on the fast-food chain Chick-fil-A. He claims their customers are throwing their trash on his property. Starlyn Weeks’ home sits along Anderson Drive, directly behind the Chick-fil-A on Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro. Discarded Chick-fil-A cups, receipts, and other debris litter a wooded area between the restaurant and his home.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Election Results | Georgia governor primary

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has defeated his Donald Trump-backed challenger David Perdue in the GOP primary. This victory sets up another general election race against Democrat Stacey Abrams, who was unopposed in her primary. Georgians headed to the polls on Tuesday, May 24, for primary voting that...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#Election#Republican#Logicircuit#Hispanic
WTVCFOX

Second homeless man killed in less than year in Georgia city

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Police in northeast Georgia say a homeless man shot and killed another resident of the same Gainesville homeless camp on May 13. Local news outlets report Pedro Morales-Valle, 42, was arrested Thursday and charged with murder in the shooting death of Billie Lee Davis, 37.
GAINESVILLE, GA
AOL Corp

Georgia investigation into Trump's efforts to overturn 2020 election ramps up

ATLANTA — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is stepping up the pace of her investigation into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, questioning a wide array of witnesses and preparing a rash of subpoenas to top Georgia state officials, state lawmakers and a prominent local journalist for testimony that will start next week.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
vnexplorer.net

Georgia voters showed us these 3 things about the fall election

Jerry Marinich (right), the Forsyth County, Ga., Republican Party chairman, poses at the party headquarters with Bea Wilson and Ed Murray, two recently trained poll watchers. Steve Inskeep/NPR hide caption. toggle caption Steve Inskeep/NPR. In Atlanta’s distant suburbs, voters across the political spectrum report that local life is good in...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
movinghenryforward.org

Georgia DOT announces I-75 exit closure dates in McDonough

Georgia DOT has announced an upcoming closure of I-75 exit 218 at state route 20 in McDonough. The weekend closure is part of ongoing construction for the diverging diamond interchange. I-75 Exit Closure. The weekend closure is scheduled for Friday, June 24, starting at 9 pm through 5 am on...
MCDONOUGH, GA
hometownheadlines.com

CrimeWatch: Arrests in Northwest Georgia plus fire reports brought to you by Big Dan’s Car Wash. Honors for Rome Police Department’s K-9 Ash, handler Officer Josh Glover.

About this page: Updates from the Floyd County Jail three times a day: 4 and 8 a.m., and 8 p.m. The latest each day from the Bartow County Jail. Reports from the Polk County Jail (weekdays). Updates from Cartersville Police and Bartow County Fire and Emergency Services. Plus: Safety, crime-fighting tips.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
WJBF

More than 400 new jobs coming to North Georgia

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – During a virtual press conference, U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff announced that 470 new jobs will be coming to Dalton, Georgia. According to the press release, Dalton-based Qcells will expand its solar module manufacturing facility, investing $171 million. “Today, I can announce that nearly 500 new jobs are coming to Whitfield […]
DALTON, GA
The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
7K+
Followers
187
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy