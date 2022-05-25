Open Hall school board seat headed to a runoff

Tim Glover, left, and Debra Smith

Tim Glover and Debra Smith are headed to a runoff in the Republican primary for the post 1 seat on the Hall County Board of Education. The seat is open after Sam Chapman, who spent nearly 15 years on the board, decided not to run for reelection. The post 1 seat represents the eastern part of the county but is elected at large.

Who are they: Glover lives in Braselton and is the chief operating officer for Logicircuit, an aviation electronics company. Smith lives in Gainesville. She is an adjunct professor of education leadership at University of North Georgia and a former principal and teacher in Hall of 38 years.

How they reacted: Glover said he thought a runoff “might happen and was kind of preparing for it.” He’ll be working “to get some more people on my side over the next month.” Smith wasn’t surprised by the results either. “So I’ll be getting myself up in the morning and preparing to go another round,” she said.

On the issues: Glover wants to better support the many Hispanic students in the school district, especially those who don’t speak English. He also supports legislation banning critical race theory and wants to ensure that teacher pay is competitive with neighboring districts. Smith believes her background as an educator will serve her well on the school board. She is an advocate for parents’ rights and wants to decrease the workload for teachers and pay them more.

What’s next: Glover and Smith will face each other in the June 21 runoff.