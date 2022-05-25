National Car Rally to Land in Cortez

A national car rally will stop overnight in Cortez during a June tour of the grand circle. Stage one fire restrictions will be imposed before Memorial day weekend on the San Juan National Forest. And watch out for city street striping equipment this week. You're watching the Local News Roundup brought to you by Tru West Auto and Fastsigns, I'm Wendy Graham settle. The city of Cortez will play host to more than 85 sports cars, muscle cars, and other unique rides. When they spend an overnight break during Rally North America's Pet-ticular Petz Monument Rally Scheduled for June 12th through the 16th through the grand circle. Rally North America is an automotive company that organizes scavenger hunt type car rallies to benefit Rally North America charities, a nonprofit organization that brings automotive enthusiasts together for tours to benefit national charities. This year's rally beneficiary is Hope For The Warriors, a nonprofit that assists post-9/11 service members, their families and families of the fallen who have sustained physical and psychological wounds in the line of duty. This year's Monument Rally will tour the grand circle. It starts in Durango on June 13th, heads north around the San Juan Skyway, then lands for an overnight breaking Cortez. Drivers must find secret checkpoints along the way, much like a scavenger hunt. Drivers leave Cortez at 9:00 AM on Tuesday, June 14th, and head toward Flagstaff, Arizona. The tour finishes in Las Vegas, Nevada. After a stop at the grand canyon. To learn more about the rally visit rallynorthamerica.com. The San Juan National Forest has issued a stage one fire restriction starting on Friday, May 20th. During a stage one fire restriction, no open burning is allowed outside of a permanent metal or concrete fire pit that the forest service has installed and maintained at developed recreation sites. Smoking except in areas with a 3-foot wide area clear of flamable vegetation is prohibited. Smoking is allowed inside or in developed recreation sites. Fireworks and other types of explosives are prohibited. You also must have a fire watch and fire extinguisher on hand to weld or operate in a acetylene or other open-flame torch. And the activity must occur in a cleared area of at least 10 feet in diameter. Chainsaws must have spark arresters. To learn more visit fs.usda.gov and search for San Juan National Forest fire restrictions. Cortez will spiffy up its streets right before the official start of the summer visitor season on Memorial Day weekend. Branson road works from Durango will be in Cortez through May 27th repainting center lines, shoulder markings, and bike lanes on city streets. Residents are urged not to park on the street and to give striping machines adequate room. Visit the Cortez Public Works Department @cortezco.gov for more information. Thank you for watching this edition of the Local News Network. I'm Wendy Graham Settle.

