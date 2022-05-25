ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WV

Four Lewis County student-athletes sign with collegiate programs

By Julia Westerman
WDTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Four Lewis County student-athletes signed with various collegiate athletic programs Tuesday....

www.wdtv.com

WSAZ

WV state baseball tourney schedule is set

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Once Shady Spring defeated Bluefield Saturday evening, high school baseball fans could look at the full schedule for the upcoming state tournament. Once again, the final four for all three classes begins Thursday night with Class AA games. Here’s the schedule:. Thursday, June 2. Semifinal...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WDTV

Bridgeport High School holds graduation for Class of 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport High School held their graduation Saturday morning. The ceremony was held at Wayne Jamison Field. The senior class held a Baccalaureate Service, Senior Assembly and a breakfast the days leading up to graduation. The graduates say they’ll miss high school but are looking forward to...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Big 10 All-Conference softball teams announced

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Big 10 All-Conference softball teams have been announced. Philip Barbour’s Sara Simon has been named Player of the Year, Lincoln’s Delaney Haller is the Pitcher of the Year, and the Cougars head coach Yancey Weaver is the Big 10 Coach of the Year.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
City
Weston, WV
Lewis County, WV
Education
City
Glenville, WV
Lewis County, WV
Sports
County
Lewis County, WV
Hinton News

WVU Tech Women's Basketball welcomes Kierra Richmond

Kierra Richmond 5'9" Guard/Forward Daniels, WV Shady Spring High School Criminal Justice Major 2022 - 2nd Team AAA All-State West Virginia 2018-21 - Honorable Mention AAA All-State West Virginia 2022 - Scott Brown Memorial All-Star Game Participant 2018-22 - First Team All Coalfield Conference 2018-22 - WOAY First Team All-Area 2018-21 - Register Herald First Team All-Arca 2019 - Rogers Oil Classic All-Tournament Team 2019 - Ripley Holiday Tournament All-Tournament Team 2019-22 - Team Captain 1.136 career points. Averaged 18.4ppg as a senior. Member of the National Honor Society What they are saying about Kierra: "Kierra has been a tremendous player in her 4 years at Shady Spring. She is always one...
DANIELS, WV
WDTV

EFHS Class of 2022 celebrates graduation after several challenges over the years

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) -The East Fairmont High School class of 2022 celebrated their graduation after four years filled with different challenges for students. “You know, when you look at the class of 2022, they have not had a normal year of school their entire high school career,” Superintendent of Marion County Schools Dr. Donna Hage said.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Bridgeport’s Underwood signs with Alderson Broaddus cheer

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport’s Emilia Underwood signed with Alderson Broaddus cheerleading Thursday, a program that will help her grow athletically and academically. “I’ve grown up with the coaches there, so I already know them,” Underwood said.” The team, they’re already so nice and welcoming, so I can’t wait to see what that brings in the fall.”
BRIDGEPORT, WV
wajr.com

Jenkins Hired as Chief Financial Officer at Community Care of West Virginia

Buckhannon, W.Va. — Veteran banker, Jeffery Jenkins has joined Community Care of West Virginia (CCWV) as the new Chief Financial Officer. Jenkins brings 17 years of experience to the CCWV leadership team following the retirement of previous Chief Financial Officer, Connie Johnston, after 20 years of service. “We have...
BUSINESS
WTAP

The David Couch golf tournament comes to a close after 21 years

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today marks the end of the David Couch golf tournament at the Parkersburg Country Club. After 21 years of the tournament to fight Lou Gehrig’s disease also known as ALS, the tournament is coming to a close. Dave Couch’s son, Blair Couch says that now...
VIENNA, WV
WTRF- 7News

An old road has a new name, honoring a fallen veteran

MOUNDSVILLE, W. Va. (WTRF) The Moundsville Extension is now the Corporal Leonard Joe Zelaski Jr. Memorial Road. In his hometown, they knew him as Joe. He was born in 1948 and died in 1968, at age 20. He had joined the Marines, not even having finished high school, and was killed in Vietnam. Friends and family […]
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
WDTV

Paul Robert Fetty, Sr.

Paul Robert Fetty, Sr., 84, of Fairmont, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at J.W. Ruby memorial Hospital, surrounded by his family. He was born on January 23, 1938, in Fairmont; a son of the late James Lester Fetty and Augusta Juanita (Gallihew) Fetty. Paul worked for Friendly Furniture as a delivery driver. He also worked for Hartley’s as a night watchman. Paul was a member of Grace Lutheran Church. He enjoyed walking his dogs and talking to his neighbors. Paul also was faithful and loved helping his neighbors. He loved to garden and to go fishing. Paul is survived by his wife of 51 years, Dorothy Jean (Hursey) Fetty of Fairmont; his son, Paul Robert Fetty, Jr. and his wife, Glenda Guynn of Fairmont; his daughters, Lisa Marie O’Connell and her husband, George of Shanks, and Lois Ann Sarsfield and her fiancée, Frank Darway of Monongah; his grandchildren, Andrew Gamber, II, Pamela Cook, Kimberly Gamber, Patricia Price, Jacob Sarsfield, and Maxwell Fetty; eight great grandchildren; and his brother, James W. Fetty and his wife, Delores of Fairmont. In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his sister, Edith Closson; his brothers, Bill L. Fetty, and Richard Dale Fetty; his granddaughters, Elizabeth Gamber and Carolyn Gamber. The Fetty family would like to Thank the Tygart Center and RJ at Ruby Memorial Hospital for the care that they gave Paul. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Friday, June 3, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 6:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Matt Holbert, officiating. Cremation will follow the services. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

WVU announces football game times and networks for opening games

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The game times and broadcast partners for West Virginia’s first three football games and non-Saturday games for the 2022 season have been announced by the TV Networks through the Atlantic Coast and Big 12 Conference offices. West Virginia’s season opener at Pitt in the 105th...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

More than $1.4 million raised at WVU Medicine Children’s Gala

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The first WVU Medicine Children’s Gala since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic raised $1.4 million to benefit West Virginia children and their families. The gala returned Friday, May 20 at the Morgantown Marriott at Waterfront Place. About 1,200 people attended the black-tie event, which...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Wildlife Education Center to host grand opening

ALUM CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources and the Forks of Coal State Natural Area Foundation will host a grand opening for the Claudia L. Workman Wildlife Education Center on Saturday, June 4. During the event, which is free and open to the public from...
ALUM CREEK, WV

