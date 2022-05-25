ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toombs County, GA

Toombs County Partial Primary Results

southeastgeorgiatoday.com
 4 days ago

*For a full list of Republican and Democrat candidates and offices, log on to the Georgia Secretary of State’s homepage at https://sos.ga.gov and...

southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

"Sweetest" Courthouse Around

No doubt the new Toombs County Courthouse is going to add an eye-catching piece of a aesthetic beauty to our community when it’s completed in a few months, but Thursday morning it was graced with a special piece that makes it uniquely a place of local government. While some...
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
WABE

Joe Biden nominates 3 men to be U.S. marshals in Georgia

President Joe Biden on Thursday nominated police chiefs in Savannah and Perry and a former DeKalb County sheriff to serve as U.S. marshals in Georgia’s three federal court districts. Each must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate before taking their post. The men would oversee operations of the U.S....
GEORGIA STATE
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Mr. Bobby Higgs, Lyons

Mr. Bobby Higgs, age 88, of Lyons, died Friday, May 27, 2022, at Community Hospice House in Vidalia after an extended illness. He was a native of Toombs County and lived in Lyons most of his life. He served two years in the United States Army and six years in the Army Reserve. He was an over the road truck driver and worked with Wade Hall Fish Market in Lyons for many years before. Later, he worked as a Pinkerton security guard at Oxford Industries. He enjoyed turkey shoots, fishing, hunting and the Atlanta Braves. He is preceded in death by two granddaughters, Rylee Faith Bloodworth and Gretchen Higgs; parents, Olen Thomas Higgs and Adell Smith Higgs; three brothers, Billy Higgs, Irwin “Peanut” Higgs and an infant brother; and four sisters, Grace Diddo, Shirley Brannon, Patsy Williams and Marie Beach.
VIDALIA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Toombs County, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
County
Toombs County, GA
Local
Georgia Elections
Local
Georgia Government
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Mr. Daniel Lee “Scrap Iron” Wood, New Branch Community

Mr. Daniel Lee “Scrap Iron” Wood, age 73, of New Branch Community, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in his home surrounded by friends and family. He passed away after an extended illness under the care of Community Hospice. Scrap was born in Hazlehurst, Georgia in January of...
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Emergency Rental Assistance program reopens for Chatham Co. residents

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County residents now have options if they are struggling with rent or utilities. The Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) Program has reopened, effective Thursday. Multiple vendors are now accepting applications and dispersing funds to assist Chatham County households. Through the ERA funding from the U.S. Department of Treasury and its […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Mrs. Sarah Simpson Clifton, Vidalia

Mrs. Sarah Simpson Clifton, age 91, of Vidalia, died Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Treutlen County Health & Rehabilitation in Soperton following a brief illness. She was born in the Kibbee Community in Montgomery County and raised in the Ohoopee Community. Her late husband was in the military, and they lived in several places in the country and lived in Guam and Canada, moving to Toombs County in 1967. She worked at the Bethany Home, Federal Pacific, and retired after many years as shipping clerk at Stanley Blacker. She was a member of Lyons Free Will Baptist Church and attended Bear Creek Baptist Church. She was a life member of Women of the Moose #1511 and past Academy of Friendship Chairman. She enjoyed shelling peas, gardening, canning, and cooking for her family. She is preceded in death by her husband, Rudolph Clifton; one son, Walter Rudolph Clifton; grandson, Shane Williamson; parents, Thomas L. Simpson and Agnes Curl Simpson; and two brothers, Ellery Simpson and Lamar Simpson.
VIDALIA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Here are the new names being recommended for two Georgia military bases

A commission created to rename military bases currently named for historical figures with ties to the Confederacy is recommending renaming Fort Gordon near Augusta for former President and World War II military leader Dwight Eisenhower. The Naming Commission also suggested renaming Fort Benning near Columbus for Lt. Gen. Hal Moore...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jody Hice
Person
David Perdue
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Josh Clark
wtoc.com

Chatham County DA office will not prosecute misdemeanor marijuana cases

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones says that her office will not prosecute misdemeanor marijuana cases. This order follows the GBI Operations Bulletin from Sept. 2019 that states the crime lab will not accept marijuana that weighs less than an ounce unless felony charges are involved.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WTVC

Large amount of drugs seized in Georgia investigation

Tift County, Ga. — On Friday, May 20, 2022, members of the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Tift County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) arrested 35-year-old Jose Luis Pena-Ferraras and 43-year-old Ismil Rodriguez-Aybar, both of Lawrenceville, Georgia, after the seizure of five kilograms of methamphetamine, one kilogram of heroin, and a handgun.
TIFT COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Primary Results#Politics Local#Election Local#State#Toombs County Board#Republican#Democrat#Https Sos Ga Gov
Americus Times-Recorder

Third generation SGTC student enrolled in drafting

AMERICUS – Malachi Anderson of Warner Robins is a third generation South Georgia Technical College student and he is currently enrolled in the Drafting Technology program summer semester and living on-campus. His father, Sebastian Anderson, graduated from the Aircraft Structural program and his grandfather, Paul Anderson, graduated in Industrial Electrical Technology.
AMERICUS, GA
allongeorgia.com

05/26/2022 Booking Report for Bulloch County

These records are matters of public information provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Booking reports are details of arrests only. All persons below are considered to be innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

Young acquitted on felony charge

This morning, a jury in the Superior Court of Coffee County acquitted James Henry Young on a Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon charge during what may have been the "shortest trial the court has seen." Young was first arrested in 2019 on the charge after being pulled over...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Grice Connect

Fox and Friends broadcasts live from Sally Mae’s in Brooklet

Sally Mae’s in Brooklet saw a much larger crowd inside their restaurant Tuesday morning as a small crew from Fox and Friends broadcasted live interviews from the restaurant. “They just want a blue collar worker point of view,” Sally Mae’s owner Scott Haddon said. “This is where all the hard workers, farm people come and eat.”
BROOKLET, GA
WRBL News 3

Georgia man’s death still unsolved after 14 years

GEORGIA (WRBL) – It has been 14 years since a Georgia man was murdered and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is still looking for answers in the case. According to officials with the GBI, William (Bill) Francis Greenwood died of a single gunshot wound on Saturday, May, 3, 2008, in Long County, Ga. He was […]
LONG COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy