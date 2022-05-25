Toombs County Partial Primary Results

Mrs. Sarah Simpson Clifton, age 91, of Vidalia, died Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Treutlen County Health & Rehabilitation in Soperton following a brief illness. She was born in the Kibbee Community in Montgomery County and raised in the Ohoopee Community. Her late husband was in the military, and they lived in several places in the country and lived in Guam and Canada, moving to Toombs County in 1967. She worked at the Bethany Home, Federal Pacific, and retired after many years as shipping clerk at Stanley Blacker. She was a member of Lyons Free Will Baptist Church and attended Bear Creek Baptist Church. She was a life member of Women of the Moose #1511 and past Academy of Friendship Chairman. She enjoyed shelling peas, gardening, canning, and cooking for her family. She is preceded in death by her husband, Rudolph Clifton; one son, Walter Rudolph Clifton; grandson, Shane Williamson; parents, Thomas L. Simpson and Agnes Curl Simpson; and two brothers, Ellery Simpson and Lamar Simpson.

VIDALIA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO