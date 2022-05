Vindicator file photo / May 27, 1962 | Ten seminarians, the largest class in the history of the Youngstown Diocese, were ordained by the Most Rev. Emmet M. Walsh, Bishop of Youngstown, at St. Columbia Cathedral 60 years ago. From the left are the Revs. Anthony F. Fasline, Carl G. Kish, Robert P. Reidy, James E. McKarns, Francis R. Zappitelli, James C. Vennetti, John D. Mulqueen, Daniel J. Kulesa, Stephen R. Filisky, and Phillip P. Conley. An 11th member of the class, the Rev. Thomas J. McCarthy, was ordained in August to serve as priest-prefect of the class.

