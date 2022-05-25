Rapid City parks crews plant flowers, adding color to city

Tell the voters a little bit about yourself. Who are you and what do you stand for?. OK, thank you for the question. My name is Kirk Chafee. I was… my family actually homesteaded in Meade County, so a lifetime resident of there. Grew up in the Sturgis area, worked for Meade County as a department head for 30 some plus years, which allowed me to get to know the county very intimately, of what some of the needs and some of the issues were for it. Currently live on a small ranch north of Sturgis with my wife Michelle and this will be my third term running for the House of Representatives. Currently . I am, I am… my colleagues were gracious enough to vote for me, vote for me for a majority whip position. I currently sit on the State Affairs Committee and of course Taxation — House Taxation — is kind of my focal points.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO