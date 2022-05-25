ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Rapid City parks crews plant flowers, adding color to city

By NewsCenter1 Staff
newscenter1.tv
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City parks crews are got their hands dirty as they planted marigolds in the ground at Halley Park on Tuesday. Workers will continue to plant flowers in the parks over...

www.newscenter1.tv

Comments / 1

Related
newscenter1.tv

Storybook Island reflects on damage, rebuild after 1972 Flood

RAPID CITY, S.D. — As the anniversary of the 1972 Flood in Rapid City approaches, we look back on places like Storybook Island that experienced extensive loss and damage. The park is in its 63rd year — but even after the improvements over the years, there’s still a way to remember the road to getting back.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Downtown Rapid City entering summer mode

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Downtown Rapid City is switching over to summer mode. One sure sign that summer has arrived is turning on the fountains at Main Street Square. For the past few days the fountains have been running off and on for maintenance purposes, to make sure everything works after seven months. They officially open Friday, so you may want to grab a swimsuit, it’s going to be hot.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

McIntyre Dist 33 House Q & A

Tell the voters a little bit about yourself. Who are you and what do you stand for?. Well, my name’s Janette McIntyre, and I’m a mother of three, grandmother of eight, born and raised here in Rapid City, South Dakota. Attended all the schools here. Jefferson, Central, and South Middle School, as well as School of Mines. Started my career with Northwestern Bell Telephone and did that through high school and college, and then moved away to Alaska for five years and back to California for 15. And then in the nineties, we came back to South Dakota, where we decided it was a better place to raise our kids.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Groundbreaking held for future Hot Springs processing plant

HOT SPRINGS, S.D. – Ground has been broken for a new facility for the West River beef industry. A new processing plant will be going up in Hot Springs. It will create seven new jobs and provide ranchers with a local option to put their product to market. Dakota...
HOT SPRINGS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
Government
newscenter1.tv

Drury – District 32 House Candidate

Tell the voters a little bit about yourself. Who are you and what do you stand for?. I grew up in the middle of western South Dakota, north of Philip, in a community called Milesville. Very rural area. Farm. My dad was a farmer and a rancher. My brother still lives on the homeplace, so lots of roots. Went to high school in Philip. Married my high school sweetheart. We’re still together, which is great. Live in Rapid for over 22 years. Two kids here, five grandchildren. Just rooted to the area. I just… I love Rapid City.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

New processing facility planned for western South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Plans were announced Friday for a $1.1 billion, 8,000 head per day processing facility that will be constructed in western South Dakota. Kingsbury & Associates and Sirius Realty of Rapid City, S.D. and Greenville, S.C. are teaming up to have a 1 million square foot facility that will process beef and include a specialty bison line.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City named number one emerging housing market

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City was recently named the number one emerging housing market in the United States by the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com. The study analyzed housing market data, as well as, economic vitality and quality of life statistics. The Rapid City market lead the nation...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Black Hills Renaissance Festival offers historic, unique setting in Lead

LEAD, S.D. — It was a flashback in time, as well as a time of fantasy for those that participated in the second annual Black Hills Renaissance Festival. Festivities began for the Renaissance Faire on Friday and will run until Sunday, where you can find everything from axe throwing, to belly dancers and even blacksmiths.
LEAD, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers#Plant#Urban Construction
newscenter1.tv

Chaffee Dist 29 House Q & A

Tell the voters a little bit about yourself. Who are you and what do you stand for?. OK, thank you for the question. My name is Kirk Chafee. I was… my family actually homesteaded in Meade County, so a lifetime resident of there. Grew up in the Sturgis area, worked for Meade County as a department head for 30 some plus years, which allowed me to get to know the county very intimately, of what some of the needs and some of the issues were for it. Currently live on a small ranch north of Sturgis with my wife Michelle and this will be my third term running for the House of Representatives. Currently . I am, I am… my colleagues were gracious enough to vote for me, vote for me for a majority whip position. I currently sit on the State Affairs Committee and of course Taxation — House Taxation — is kind of my focal points.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Krull – District 30 House Candidate

Tell the voters a little bit about yourself. Who are you and what do you stand for?. My name is Dennis Krull and I’m from Hill City. And I’m a retired businessman. I retired from the owner of Krull’s market. And I am married to my wife, Kim, for 44 years. We have three daughters. Two of those daughters are now living in the Black Hills and raising our nine grandchildren. Our middle daughter, Kristin, passed away in 2015.
HILL CITY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
newscenter1.tv

Johnson – District 33 Senate Candidate

Tell the voters a little bit about yourself. Who are you and what do you stand for?. Well, I’m David Johnson. I am the incumbent senator in district 33. I moved to Rapid City with my family back in 1964. I’m publicly educated. I went to school at Horace Mann and North Junior High. I graduated with the class of ’79 from Rapid City Central High School. So I am a Cobbler. I graduated from the School of Mines in ’83 with an engineering degree and then I went to the University of South Dakota, picked up an MBA there. I’ve been married 36 years to my first and only wife, Karen — happily married. I did serve eight years in the United States Air Force as an officer in the United States Air Force. I’m a South Dakota conservative. You know, I grew up here, I was raised here.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Cost of rent rising with housing market

RAPID CITY, S.D. – It’s getting harder and harder to find an affordable place to rent these days. And experts say one major reason it’s been difficult to find a rental is a 20% increase in property values. Gregg Stilton with Rushmore Real Estate Group says he’s...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Mechaley PennCo Sheriff Q & A

Tell the voters a little bit about yourself. Who are you and what do you stand for?. I’m Ryan Mechaley. I’m from… live in Rapid City now. Born and raised in New Underwood. I believe in, in, in small government. I believe that the sheriff is there to serve the people, not special interests or groups, and believe the sheriff is the — as everybody knows — is the chief law enforcement officer of the county.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

MuellerB PennCo Sheriff Q & A

Tell the voters a little bit about yourself. Who are you and what do you stand for?. Yeah. Thank you. I appreciate you having us on here today. Well, my name is Brian Mueller, and my wife Jennifer and I have three children together. The— our oldest two are adults and out of the house. And we have a freshman in high school that keeps us very busy.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
newscenter1.tv

V.A. to hold Memorial Day ceremony at Black Hills National Cemetery

STURGIS, S.D. – The Department of Veterans Affairs (V.A.) will hold a Memorial Day commemoration ceremony at Black Hills National Cemetery beginning at 11 a.m., Monday. Ceremonies across the U.S. haven’t happened for two years due to COVID-19. For those wanting to honor the fallen, the V.A. has...
FESTIVAL
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City Police Department releases crime statistics

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Police Department recently conducted a statistical analysis of crime rates over the last three years and released the results on Friday. The study found that violent crimes including aggravated assault, robbery, and sexual assault which peaked in 2021, are on the decline.
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy