‘Survivor’ 42 finale: Winner could be one of these 2 N.J. contestants. Their prize: $1M.

SPOILERS for the outcome of Wednesday night's episode of Survivor finale ahead. Twenty years and one week after Vecepia Towery won the fourth season of Survivor, the show finally crowned its second Black female winner as Maryanne Oketch bested retired firefighter Mike and pageant coach Romeo to take the title of sole Survivor. And while it's an outcome that was easy to spot for anyone who watched the season play out on TV, with Maryanne as a consistently central presence to the show even when she didn't seem central to a given week's vote-out, Maryanne's victory was far from a sure thing as the final three sat before the jury. Judging from the jurors' statements beforehand, it would seem they thought Mike had played the most impressive strategic game, even if he'd had to betray allies along the way. Hell, just a few weeks ago, Drea called out Mike as the obvious winner if he made it to the end… and then here he was at the end! Maryanne wasn't seen by the jurors as having played much of a game at all, or at least so they thought before the tribal council.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO