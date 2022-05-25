ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Survivor’ 42 finale: Winner could be one of these 2 N.J. contestants. Their prize: $1M.

By Amy Kuperinsky
NJ.com
NJ.com
 4 days ago
New Jersey has an outsize chance to claim a winner in the latest season of “Survivor.”. After 18 castaways set out for Fiji and “Survivor” glory in season 42, Jersey’s Lindsay Dolashewich and Mike Turner are one of just five remaining in the final episode....

ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

