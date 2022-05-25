Plans revealed for new development where circular Raleigh Holiday Inn stands
A real estate developer has unveiled plans for what will replace the old, round Holiday Inn in downtown Raleigh. Kimpton Hotels and Restaurants announced Tuesday that it will open a hotel in the City of Oaks in late 2025. It will be part of a 20-story mixed-use development at Hillsborough Street and S. Dawson Street. The hotel will span the first six floors of the building. There will also be a rooftop bar and lounge and more than 6,500 square feet of meetings and events space.
