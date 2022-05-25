ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Gray shuts down Tigers, leads Twins to 6th straight win

By Chris Schad
The right-hander dominated Detroit in a 2-0 victory.

Sonny Gray tossed seven shutout innings as the Minnesota Twins won their sixth straight game with a 2-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night.

Gray was dominant on the mound, limiting the Tigers to just four hits while striking out 10 batters on the night. It was another strong start by the right-hander, who has a 1.69 ERA and 30 strikeouts over 21.1 innings since returning from a hamstring injury on May 7.

Gray's performance made it easy on the Twins lineup, who scored a couple of runs early off Detroit starter Beau Briske. Gio Urshela recorded three hits including an RBI single in the second inning and Carlos Correa delivered an RBI double in the third to help Minnesota pick up the victory.

The Twins will go for their seventh straight win and a series sweep when Dylan Bundy takes the mound for the finale against the Tigers.

