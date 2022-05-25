Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bosque, Collin, Comanche, Coryell, Dallas, Delta, Eastland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-28 19:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-28 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Archer; Baylor; Wichita; Wilbarger The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Archer County in northern Texas Southwestern Wichita County in northern Texas Southeastern Wilbarger County in northern Texas Northern Baylor County in northern Texas * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 756 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles north of Red Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Dundee, Lake Kemp, Mabelle, Lake Diversion and Lake Kickapoo. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

ARCHER COUNTY, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO