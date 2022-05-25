ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bosque County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bosque, Collin, Comanche, Coryell, Dallas, Delta, Eastland by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-24 21:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-24 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bosque; Collin; Comanche; Coryell; Dallas; Delta; Eastland; Ellis; Erath; Fannin; Hamilton; Hill; Hood; Hopkins; Hunt; Johnson; Kaufman; Lamar; Lampasas; McLennan; Mills;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Archer, Baylor, Wichita, Wilbarger by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-28 19:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-28 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Archer; Baylor; Wichita; Wilbarger The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Archer County in northern Texas Southwestern Wichita County in northern Texas Southeastern Wilbarger County in northern Texas Northern Baylor County in northern Texas * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 756 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles north of Red Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Dundee, Lake Kemp, Mabelle, Lake Diversion and Lake Kickapoo. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Baylor, Childress, Collingsworth, Cottle, Dickens, Donley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-28 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-28 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baylor; Childress; Collingsworth; Cottle; Dickens; Donley; Foard; Gray; Hall; Hardeman; Haskell; Hemphill; Kent; King; Knox; Motley; Stonewall; Throckmorton; Wheeler; Wilbarger SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 282 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BAYLOR CHILDRESS COLLINGSWORTH COTTLE DICKENS DONLEY FOARD GRAY HALL HARDEMAN HASKELL HEMPHILL KENT KING KNOX MOTLEY STONEWALL THROCKMORTON WHEELER WILBARGER
BAYLOR COUNTY, TX

