ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Boyle fires 6 no-hit innings in Dragons win

By Tom Nichols
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IkEcp_0fpKQDMg00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.—Joe Boyle fired six no-hit innings and struck out eight, while first rounder Austin Hendrick collected two hits and a walk in his Dayton debut as the Dragons defeated the West Michigan Whitecaps 10-1 in the opener to a six-game series on Tuesday night.

The Dragons collected a season-high 15 hits in the game while West Michigan picked up just one hit, a seventh inning home run that resulted in their only runner to advance past first base in the game.

The Dragons improved to 27-12 on the year. They are in first place with a lead of four and one-half games over Great Lakes.

Game Recap: The Dragons took a 2-0 lead in the second inning when former West Michigan infielder Nick Quintana delivered a two-out, two-run single. Quintana was acquired in the off-season by the Reds organization from the Tigers in a trade that sent former Dragon Tucker Barnhart to Detroit. Quintana played for West Michigan in 2019.

The Dragons exploded for six runs in the sixth inning, matching a season-high for most runs in a single inning. The key hits included an RBI double by Mat Nelson, a two-run single by Justice Thompson, a run-scoring ground rule double by Garrett Wolforth, and a two-run double by Allan Cerda that made it 8-0.

Meanwhile, Dragons starting pitcher Joe Boyle did not allow a hit over his innings of work, striking out eight and walking three. He left after six innings and 87 pitches. Boyle improved to 2-0 on the year and lowered his ERA to 0.53. In seven starts covering 33.2 innings, he has allowed only two runs on six hits.

West Michigan collected their only hit of the game with two outs in the seventh inning on a home run by Josh Crouch against Dayton reliever Evan Kravetz, who then retired the next seven West Michigan hitters to close out the game.

The Dragons completed the scoring in the top of the ninth inning when Wolforth delivered a two-run double to make it 10-1.

Nelson and Quintana each had three hits for the Dragons. Two of Nelson’s hits were doubles and he scored three runs. Wolforth had two doubles and three runs batted in.

Austin Hendrick, who became the 20th first round draft pick to play for the Dragons, made his High-A debut by collecting two singles and a walk while scoring two runs.

Up Next: The Dragons will battle the Whitecaps in West Michigan on Tuesday morning at 11:00 a.m. Bryce Bonnin (0-1, 4.30) will start for the Dragons against Jordan Marks (0-3, 5.33).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Dragons edge West Michigan 3-2

Jose Torres delivered a tie-breaking RBI single while Austin Hendrick blasted his first home run with Dayton as the Dragons edged West Michigan 3-2 on Saturday night.
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dayton, OH
Sports
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Grand Rapids, OH
WDTN

Dayton Dragons, CBC team up for blood drives

Donors must be at least 17 years of age or 16 years old with parental consent form, available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations. Donors must also weigh a minimum of 110 pounds or more, depending on height and be in good physical health.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Kickoff times for several Ohio State football games announced

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kickoff times have been announced for several Ohio State football games for the upcoming 2022 season. Start times for the Buckeyes’ home games against Arkansas State, Toledo and Rutgers are listed below. Ohio State’s kickoff times against Notre Dame and Michigan were announced prior to Thursday. *Indicates new kickoff time announcement […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Reds rout Cubs 20-5 for their most runs in 23 years

CINCINNATI (AP) — Kyle Farmer homered and had five RBIs to power the Cincinnati Reds to their high-scoring game in 23 years, a 20-5 rout of the Chicago Cubs on Thursday. Farmer and Nick Senzel had four hits each, and Brandon Drury, Tommy Pham and Albert Almora Jr. had three apiece. The Reds entered with […]
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Hendrick
Person
Tucker Barnhart
Person
Joe Boyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Michigan Whitecaps#Detroit#Reds#Dragons#Tigers#Justice Thompson#Era
WDTN

Busy travel weekend expected for Miami Valley

"The only thing we've seen that is changing for people, the gas prices aren't affecting their trips, but what they're doing is maybe changing the amount of time they're staying, what they do, how they eat, lodging. That's about the only way they're compensating for the prices," Turner said.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

A tale of devastation and recovery: 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Friday, May 27 marks three years since a collection of tornadoes tore through the Miami Valley, leaving behind damage that still remains to this day, According to the National Weather Service, eleven tornadoes touched down in the Miami Valley, leaving behind an estimated $1 billion in damage. 19 tornadoes hit […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Memorial Day tornadoes still affecting Miami Valley 3 years later

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Three years ago, people were observing Memorial Day, not knowing what the night ahead would entail. That night would go on to be one of the most destructive nights in Miami Valley history. On May 27, 2019, 19 tornadoes tore a devastating path through the area, killing one person and causing […]
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WDTN

Cooler on Friday with showers likely

The severe threat will end tonight, but a few spotty showers will still be possible. Friday, as the low tracks right over the Miami Valley, we will have one more day of scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will also be cooler with highs running below normal. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, breezy...
WDTN

World’s largest bounce house coming to Ohio

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Guinness World Record holding largest bounce house will be making a stop in Central Ohio this summer.   The Big Bounce America Tour 2022 is bringing the 16,000 sq. foot bounce house to Murfin Fields in Grove City on July 15-17.  The bounce house features an obstacle course, a space-themed […]
WDTN

WDTN

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy