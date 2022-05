Many security measures are in place at our schools and have been for some time. They help to reduce the risk to students, faculty, and those that visit the schools. Some of them are visible, such as police officer(s) assigned to a school, walk and talk details that patrol officers routinely conduct, school security guards in every school, and enhanced security measures, such as target hardening capital improvements to the facilities. Since the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas on Wednesday we have added more protections at the schools and increased the police presence as well.

2 DAYS AGO