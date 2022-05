LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Philip Abbott is a local businessman in LaGrange and he has expanded his business into a new venture, Cafe Brulee and Dessert Bar that is set to open on June 7, 2022. Abbott is known for his other businesses, Local Groundz and the office spaces available for rent a few doors down from Cafe Brulee.

LAGRANGE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO