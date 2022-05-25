ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Family of man killed by HPD officer reacts to release of body camera video: 'It's terrible'

By Courtney Carpenter
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EZFNf_0fpKOuNd00

For the past month, Jalen Randle's family and supporters have been calling for the body camera video of the April 27th, 2022 deadly shooting to be released.

Jalen Randle's parents, Warren Randle and Tiffany Rachal, told ABC13, that the video was really tough for them to watch.

SEE ALSO: Family of man shot and killed by HPD tactical officer calls for thorough investigation

"I am at a point now where I am tired of crying. Now it's time for me to fight and stand up for what's right," said Rachal.

Houston police said they were trying to arrest Jalen Randle on three felony warrants on the afternoon of April 27.

Police say Jalen Randle got in a car with someone else and when officers tried to pull the car over, the driver refused to stop. HPD said there was a chase and then when the SUV stopped, Jalen Randle got out of the passenger side and HPD Officer Privette shot him. HPD said Jalen Randle had a bag with a gun inside.

Jalen Randle's family said the video shows he didn't have time to respond to the officer's commands.

"In a matter of seconds, as soon as he got out of the car, he was shot. He never got a chance to even hear commands," said Warren Randle.

When ABC13 asked the president of the Houston Police Officer's Union, Doug Griffith, about Jalen Randle's parents' concerns, he said he believes the shooting was justified and that Jalen Randle knew officers were trying to arrest him.

"We've got units behind him in a chase and we have officers stopping and getting out in front of him, he obviously knew what the deal was. All he had to do was comply. Sadly, it was a horrible outcome and I feel for the family. But, again, had he just complied, we would not be in this situation right now," said Griffith. "I think it was completely justified with the fact that we are looking at an armed suspect. He's got multiple felonies for aggravated offenses and then on top of that, he's got two objects, one in each hand that are both black and as he turns, the officers can't wait to find out if that's a gun or not."

For now, Jalen Randle's family is struggling to accept that he is gone.

"He'll never get to go to his daughter's graduation. It's tomorrow from Pre-K. He won't be able to be there. It's terrible," said Warren Randle.

They are also focused on getting justice and believe Officer Privette should be charged for what he did.

"This guy has to be eliminated. You can't have people like that on the street. We need police officers of course to protect and serve, but not to kill," said Warren Randle.

"At the end of the day, my son is gone, this (officer) is out and he needs to be charged," said Rachal.

Officer Privette was indicted by a grand jury after allegedly kneeing a drug suspect in the face during a 2017 arrest, but charges were later thrown out and he was exonerated.

HPD says Officer Privette is currently on administrative duty, pending the outcome of the investigation. HPD had no further comment today as the investigation continues.

The Harris County DA's office says this case will be brought to a grand jury as all officer-involved shootings are.

For more news updates, follow Courtney Carpenter on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 28

William Keith
4d ago

This felon's family is looking for a check. He was wanted on 3 felony charges, was running around with a gun and they could have turned him in any time. Now they bring up his little girl getting out of pre-K. Yeah, what kind of father figure was he?

Reply(2)
14
Patriot
4d ago

you can't ignore the fact this was a violent Felon with warrants for his arrest. The fact he was a Father of a small child didn't make him any less a Criminal. He was the perpetrator of his death.

Reply(5)
4
commonsense
4d ago

Your criminal son knew what he was doing. This shooting was justified. Move along.

Reply(11)
14
Related
fox26houston.com

Man shot to death in west Houston after apparent heated argument, scene captured on video

HOUSTON - Officials say an apparent heated argument between two people led to one man getting shot to death in west Houston Friday night. It happened around 10 p.m. when officers with the Houston Police Department say they were called to the 2900 block of W Sam Houston Parkway S. That's where a man was found shot several times in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hpd#Shooting#Houston Police Department#Body Cam#Violent Crime#Suv
MySanAntonio

Bodycam video shows Houston cop shoot, kill man holding zipped bag

Body-worn camera footage released Tuesday shows a Houston police officer shooting and killing a man carrying a bag as he fled from the end of a pursuit April 27, and a prominent civil rights attorney representing the victim's family is weighing in. Houston police were searching for 29-year-old Jalen Randle,...
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

CHILD RUN OVER BY 4-WHEELER

430PM-DPS and MCHD are responding to Fostoria at SH 105 for a 3-year-old child whose head was run over by a 4-wheeler. THe family transported the child to that location to meet medics. 445PM-Child is being transported to Kingwood Hospital in serious but stable condition.
CONROE, TX
truecrimedaily

Arkansas man arrested after allegedly killing couple over truck and fleeing to Texas

FLIPPIN, Ark. (TCD) -- A 64-year-old man was arrested in Houston, Texas, after allegedly fatally shooting a couple following an argument about a truck. According to KY3-TV, Dale Stikeleather wanted to purchase the truck from Jeffrey and Kimberly Watson. The affidavit obtained by KTLO-FM said on May 11, the couple was found dead inside their home on Mallard Terrace, and 9 mm cartridges were reportedly recovered from the scene.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
KTRE

11-year-old covers herself in classmate’s blood, plays dead

HOUSTON, Texas (KPRC) – An 11-year-old girl survived the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Texas by covering herself in blood, so the gunman thought she was already dead. Fourth-grader Miah Cerrillo is now struggling to cope with Tuesday’s massacre. Her aunt and godmother, Blanca Rivera, said the...
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

HCSO: 3 men found dead in possible murder-suicide in trailer home

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Three people were found dead in a trailer in what authorities are calling a murder-suicide in northwest Houston on Wednesday. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that three men were found dead after deputies were called after a discharge of a firearm at the 10700 block of Cora Road around 6:10 p.m. on Wednesday.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
130K+
Followers
14K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy