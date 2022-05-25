Family of man killed by HPD officer reacts to release of body camera video: 'It's terrible'

For the past month, Jalen Randle's family and supporters have been calling for the body camera video of the April 27th, 2022 deadly shooting to be released.

Jalen Randle's parents, Warren Randle and Tiffany Rachal, told ABC13, that the video was really tough for them to watch.

"I am at a point now where I am tired of crying. Now it's time for me to fight and stand up for what's right," said Rachal.

Houston police said they were trying to arrest Jalen Randle on three felony warrants on the afternoon of April 27.

Police say Jalen Randle got in a car with someone else and when officers tried to pull the car over, the driver refused to stop. HPD said there was a chase and then when the SUV stopped, Jalen Randle got out of the passenger side and HPD Officer Privette shot him. HPD said Jalen Randle had a bag with a gun inside.

Jalen Randle's family said the video shows he didn't have time to respond to the officer's commands.

"In a matter of seconds, as soon as he got out of the car, he was shot. He never got a chance to even hear commands," said Warren Randle.

When ABC13 asked the president of the Houston Police Officer's Union, Doug Griffith, about Jalen Randle's parents' concerns, he said he believes the shooting was justified and that Jalen Randle knew officers were trying to arrest him.

"We've got units behind him in a chase and we have officers stopping and getting out in front of him, he obviously knew what the deal was. All he had to do was comply. Sadly, it was a horrible outcome and I feel for the family. But, again, had he just complied, we would not be in this situation right now," said Griffith. "I think it was completely justified with the fact that we are looking at an armed suspect. He's got multiple felonies for aggravated offenses and then on top of that, he's got two objects, one in each hand that are both black and as he turns, the officers can't wait to find out if that's a gun or not."

For now, Jalen Randle's family is struggling to accept that he is gone.

"He'll never get to go to his daughter's graduation. It's tomorrow from Pre-K. He won't be able to be there. It's terrible," said Warren Randle.

They are also focused on getting justice and believe Officer Privette should be charged for what he did.

"This guy has to be eliminated. You can't have people like that on the street. We need police officers of course to protect and serve, but not to kill," said Warren Randle.

"At the end of the day, my son is gone, this (officer) is out and he needs to be charged," said Rachal.

Officer Privette was indicted by a grand jury after allegedly kneeing a drug suspect in the face during a 2017 arrest, but charges were later thrown out and he was exonerated.

HPD says Officer Privette is currently on administrative duty, pending the outcome of the investigation. HPD had no further comment today as the investigation continues.

The Harris County DA's office says this case will be brought to a grand jury as all officer-involved shootings are.