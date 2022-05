The possibility of inclement weather this Thursday and Friday has prompted officials to move some of Columbia County’s graduation ceremonies. Harlem, Lakeside and Evans High Schools will no longer have commencement ceremonies at Evans Towne Center Park as planned those two days. They’re being moved to the Columbia County Performing Arts Center. Harlem’s ceremony is at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, and Lakeside’s graduation will be held at 8:30 a.m. Friday, while Evans’ seniors will graduate at 7:30 p.m.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO