ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Diamond Heels take down Clemson in ACC Tournament

By Richard Adkins
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UvPI0_0fpKORyg00

The No. 8 UNC baseball program opened up their Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament with a win over No. 12 Clemson in Pool A.

UNC got on the board early after a quick three and out in the top of the first inning with Angel Zarate scoring off a Danny Serretti single. Clemson got on the board in the second inning to tie things up after a Bryar Hawkins RBI but thankfully for the Diamond Heels, that would be the only run given up after leaving two on base.

Zarate scored again in the bottom of the second after Mac Horvath sent Clemson to the warning tracks for a double RBI. After holding Clemson to zero in the top of the third, Mikey Madej blasted the ball over the wall for a home run, giving UNC their only runs in the third inning and giving them a 4-1 lead.

The fourth inning was a walk party for the UNC baseball team as back-to-back walks gave the Tar Heels another score, pushing their lead to 5-1.

Vance Honeycutt kept the inning going with a two-RBI off a single to push the Diamond Heels lead to 7-1. In the fifth inning, Zarate had his third hit of the game, this time for his 32nd RBI of the season to give UNC the 8-1 lead.

The Tar Heels tacked on one more run in the eighth inning, while Clemson score one in the ninth, giving UNC the 9-2 victory.

The Diamond Heels’ impressive victory gives them a 11-2 record in May, setting them up for a showdown against top-seeded Virginia Tech. The two teams are set to meet Friday at 7 p.m with the winner likely advancing in the tournament.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .

Comments / 0

Related
The Post and Courier

Sapakoff: Dawn Staley talks Dabo Swinney, and Dabo's thoughts on Dawn

“Oh, I’d love to meet her,” Dabo Swinney said when asked about Dawn Staley. “She’s amazing.”. They have mutual friends. “A former teammate at Virginia used to work at Clemson,” Staley said. “She gave me a basketball autographed by Dabo that’s in my office. Everybody kind of gives me a hard time about it. But if you win, you win.”
CLEMSON, SC
Yardbarker

Clemson no longer the whole story in the ACC

From 2015 to 2020 the Clemson Tigers won the ACC every year. Amazingly, they beat a different team each time, firmly establishing themselves as the best team in the conference and one of the best programs in America. They won a national championship in two of those seasons, too. However,...
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Clemson's Season Ends in Stillwater

STILLWATER, Okla. -- Four unearned runs in the game’s first two innings proved to be the difference, as 7-seed Oklahoma State downed 10-seed Clemson, 5-1, in the final game of the Stillwater Super Regional. With the win, the Cowgirls advance to the Women’s College World Series, while the Tigers’ third season ends with a 42-17 record.
STILLWATER, OK
wuga.org

No beer at UGA football games for most attendees

No public alcohol sales at Sanford Stadium this year for UGA home football games, according to UGA Athletic Director Josh Brooks. The school now serves beer and seltzer for men’s and women’s basketball games at Stegeman Coliseum and at baseball games at Foley Field as well SEC games at Jack Turner Softball Stadium. Georgia was the 11th SEC school to offer alcohol sales at athletic venues but for now, it will only be allowed at Sanford Stadium for those with tickets to suites.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
City
Clemson, SC
catamountsports.com

Late-Inning Rally Falls Short, Season Ends in 9-7 Defeat

Greenville, S.C. – Zach Ketterman homered in consecutive plate appearances including a three-run blast to right field in the top of the eighth inning to claw sixth-seeded Western Carolina back within two runs of fourth-seeded UNCG on Friday evening at Fluor Field. However, the seven-run deficit WCU faced through the first five innings proved to be too much to overcome as the Spartans held on to advance with the 9-7 win in the 2022 Southern Conference Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases.
spartanburgsportsradio.com

2022 High School Football Preview Chapman Panthers

The 2022 High School Football season is just right around the corner. As teams wrap-up spring practice and get ready to start summer workouts, we will begin previewing the teams in our area. As of today, 5/27, we are thirteen weeks away from week zero. We begin our 2022 previews...
SPARTANBURG, SC
laurenscountysports.com

Sharp adds 2 to women's basketball staff

Women’s basketball has hired two staffers at Presbyterian College. Tatyana Lofton is an assistant coach and LaRomeo McKee is director of basketball operations in Alaura Sharp’s program. Lofton was a graduate assistant manager at the University of Alabama. Prior to her time in Tuscaloosa, she was an assistant...
CLINTON, SC
WSPA 7News

North Greenville walks-off Columbus State

TIGERVILLE, S.C. – A Bryce Roddey game-winning single and a thrilling comeback in the ninth inning allowed nationally top-ranked and regionally top-seeded North Greenville to capture a 7-6 NCAA Division II Super Regional win in 10 innings over regionally third-seeded and nationally ninth-ranked Columbus State. The thrilling extra-inning victory leaves the Crusaders (49-9) needing just one more […]
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acc Tournament#Unc#The Tar Heels
golaurens.com

Gary signs to play football at Newberry College

Waiting for that right spot to open up - just 8 days before graduation, a reporter reminded him - Jykorie Gary made the commitment Thursday at attend and play football for Newberry College, 20 miles down the road from Clinton. A quiet leader for the Red Devils, according to Football...
NEWBERRY, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Carolinian Debutante Club introduces 2022 debutantes

The Carolinian Debutante Club introduced the 2022 debutantes Saturday at the annual Mother-Daughter Tea held at the Greenville Country Club. The 17 women to be presented at the 53rd annual winter ball on December 17th at the Poinsett Club are:. Miss Adair Agnes Bannister, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James...
GREENVILLE, SC
thevalleyecho.com

The Black Mountain Monster lurks in the woods

Every spring, the wooded trails that meander through the expansive grounds of the In-the-Oaks estate hide a menacing foe for the runners who accept the awaiting challenge. Some have fallen victim to the Black Mountain Monster, while others have emerged victorious. When the annual race returns for its 12th year,...
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Atlantic Coast Conference
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
WIS-TV

Ukrainian refugees in the Carolinas, more expected by aid organization

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Lutheran Services Carolinas (LSC) said they’ve helped Ukrainian refugees resettle into South Carolina and expect more on the way. The organization said in a statement that it has helped roughly 800 Ukrainians to resettle into the Greenville, SC area. This was accomplished through the LSC’s New Americans Program.
COLUMBIA, SC
hotelnewsresource.com

The Kessler Collection Reveals Plans for $150 Million+ Mixed-use Development in in Cashiers, N.C.

The Kessler Collection, a portfolio of 12 artistically inspired boutique hotels, continues expansion throughout the Southeast announcing a $150 million+ small scale mixed-use village development in Cashiers, N.C., designed by architect and town planner Christian B. Sottile.*. Focused on the conservation and preservation of the town's character, Cashiers East Village...
CASHIERS, NC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina plant expert digs up surprising family history

PENDLETON, S.C. — An expert gardener in the Upstate who has been planting seeds and digging into her family history has unearthed an amazing find. As a long-time horticulturalist at Clemson Extension, Barbara Smith comes from a long line of farmers and gardeners. In 1976, she and her husband...
PENDLETON, SC
WJBF

4 teens shot dead within hours in small South Carolina city

NEWBERRY, S.C. (AP) – Investigators say four teenagers have been killed in two shootings in a small South Carolina city over the weekend. Newberry Police Chief Kevin Goodman says no arrests have been made. A 16-year-old was killed first early Sunday. Three other teens were fatally shot Sunday afternoon about a block away in the […]
NEWBERRY, SC
FOX Carolina

Four-day Ware Shoals Catfish Feastival kicks off Wednesday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Get your taste buds ready for fried catfish and catfish stew. The Ware Shoals Catfish Feastival is back with four days of entertainment. The festival will start Wednesday, May 25, and run through Saturday, May 28. Guest will be able to enjoy live music, wrestling,...
WARE SHOALS, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

115K+
Followers
159K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy