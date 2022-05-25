ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Experts urge parents to talk to their kids about school shooting

By Manolo Morales
 4 days ago

HONOLULU (KHON2) — As Hawaii joins the rest of the nation in mourning the loss of so many young lives in Uvalde, Texas, experts have advice on how to talk to children when tragedies like this happen. The images being shown from Robb Elementary School are becoming all too familiar. And it’s only natural for […]

