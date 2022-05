WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Many people visited Battleship North Carolina on Saturday, recognizing the significance of Memorial Day on the holiday weekend. The Friends of the Battleship North Carolina held a flag raising event at the Battleship North Carolina from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. The flags were raised over the ship by members of American Legion Post 68 in Leland. After the flags were raised, they were folded 13 times and paired with a certificate of authenticity.

