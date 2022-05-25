ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Julie Hawes Gordon announces she’s filing for another judgeship

By 14 News Staff
14news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKENTUCKY (WFIE) - According to a social media post, Julie Hawes Gordon announced she will...

www.14news.com

wymt.com

‘I’m so blessed’: 2022 Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival Queen crowned

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Hundreds of people gathered on Saturday to watch one of Kentucky’s oldest traditions - the coronation of the Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival Queen. “It’s truly a tradition I wish everybody could enjoy,” Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival (KMLF) President Pam Horne said. 21 candidates,...
PINEVILLE, KY
Wave 3

3 workers at federal prison in Kentucky indicted on civil rights violations

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - Three federal prison workers have been indicted on federal civil rights violations. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, a federal grand jury returned an indictment Thursday on Samuel J. Patrick, 41, of West Van Lear, Ky.; Clinton L. Pauley, 40, of Ironton, Ohio; and Kevin C. Pearce, Jr., 37, of Inez, Ky.
INEZ, KY
WUKY

12 Kentucky counties set to undergo post-election audits

In past years, the attorney general's office has randomly chosen six counties for audit after elections. But with the General Assembly opting to expand that number, Cameron randomly pulled 12 names on slips of paper from a bourbon barrel on Tuesday. The counties set for audit include: Nicholas, Monroe, Graves,...
KENTUCKY STATE
mountain-topmedia.com

Three local names added to Kentucky Law Enforcement Memorial

RICHMOND, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear joined the Kentucky Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation and the Department of Criminal Justice Training in Richmond Thursday to pay tribute to police officers who have died in the line of duty. During the ceremony, the names of seven officers killed over the past...
RICHMOND, KY
Wave 3

Kentucky gun buyers must jump several hurdles — or none at all

Kentucky safety officials plan to use the events of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas as a learning lesson. Volunteer firefighter Jacob McClanahan’s death classified as ‘line of duty’. Updated: May. 23, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT. Jacob McClanahan’s death has been ruled a line of duty death...
KENTUCKY STATE
14news.com

Family of Casey White’s victim travels to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Family of the woman that Alabama escapee Casey White admitted to murdering came to Evansville this week. The nationwide manhunt for Casey and Vicky White ended in the Tri-State a couple of weeks ago. James Stinson, the manager of Weinbach Car Wash, found one of the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKO

Kentucky coal firm held in contempt over West Virginia mine pollution

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - A Kentucky coal company has been found in contempt for failing to submit court-ordered plans to clean up two polluted West Virginia mine sites. U.S. District Judge Robert Chambers issued the ruling last week against Lexington Coal Company. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the company did not...
KENTUCKY STATE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Kentucky Business Owner Warns of Fake Money Circulating in the Henderson Area

Despite most of our monetary transactions being done digitally thanks to the rise in popularity of online banking and online shopping, tangible, paper money still holds an important place in our economy. While there has been and continues to be a rise in people using modern technology to try and hack our accounts to get to our hard-earned dollars, there are still others who are taking the old-fashioned route of passing counterfeit money off as authentic to purchase products and services (technically, "stealing"). Sometimes, the fake bills are so well done, that it's impossible for the average person like you or me to realize they're not real. Others are really close but feature a distinguishing mark telling you it's a fake, But, even in those cases, if you're not looking closely, you probably wouldn't notice it. Fortunately, for one western Kentucky business owner, he caught a fake $5 bill recently a customer unknowingly tried to use to make a purchase.
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Spencer Co. middle schooler participating in Google contest

ROCKPORT, Ind. (WFIE) - An Indiana student’s artistic talents are standing out in a big way as her art could soon be seen on Google’s homepage. Madalyn Morgan, a seventh-grade student at St. Bernard Catholic School, is participating in the “Doodle for Google” competition, where students worldwide create their own version of the Google logo.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN

