Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers expected to name Omar Khan new general manager

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
According to multiple sources including NFL reporters Aditi Kinkhabwala and Ian Rapoport, the Steelers are expected to name the current vice president of football and business administration Omar Khan their new general manager this week.

Khan has been the house favorite since the moment it was rumored Kevin Colbert would be stepping down this offseason. Khan is the guy the fanbase can thank every time the team figures out a way to get all those contracts under the salary cap, regardless of how tight things get.

Khan has been with the Steelers front office since 2001. After being the director of football administration, Khan was promoted to his current post in 2016.

Lions bring attack-first mentality to defensive scheme

Entering the second year of the Brad Holmes-Dan Campbell regime, you can feel major steps are being made after many lessons were learned in the first year. One of the major changes implemented in the defense is switching from a read-react defense to a more aggressive scheme, which surely fits what Campbell and Aaron Glenn are looking to accomplish.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

