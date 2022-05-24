Steelers expected to name Omar Khan new general manager

According to multiple sources including NFL reporters Aditi Kinkhabwala and Ian Rapoport, the Steelers are expected to name the current vice president of football and business administration Omar Khan their new general manager this week.

Khan has been the house favorite since the moment it was rumored Kevin Colbert would be stepping down this offseason. Khan is the guy the fanbase can thank every time the team figures out a way to get all those contracts under the salary cap, regardless of how tight things get.

Khan has been with the Steelers front office since 2001. After being the director of football administration, Khan was promoted to his current post in 2016.