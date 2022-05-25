Chrissy Teigen's Reality Show Returning After Its Future Was in Jeopardy

Maya Hawke, 23, is the daughter of two Hollywood icons. Uma Thurman, 52, and Ethan Hawke, 51, welcomed Maya on July 8, 1998. Her parents met on the set of Gattaca in 1997, married in 1998, and, unfortunately, divorced in 2005. Maya has a brother, Levon Hawke, 20, plus half-siblings from Uma and Ethan’s respective relationships after they split. Maya has followed in her parents’ footsteps by becoming an actress, with her most notable role being Robin in Netflix’s Stranger Things. She’s reflected on working in the industry with famous parents before, telling WWD in 2019, “It makes [for] more expectations and it makes it so that people doubt your intentions and your ability, and your place, but the truth is that you just have to work hard and hopefully you learn your place. And there are all kinds of ways that it helps you get a foot in the door, but you’re going to get booted out the door if, once you’re in, you suck.”

