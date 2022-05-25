ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

A sneak peek at a potentially wet Memorial Day Weekend 5/24

By Tom Schrader
kxnet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt will continue to warm up in western North...

www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
kxnet.com

Business Beat: Magic City Car Wash ready for 1st summer season

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Whether it’s rain, snow or pollen, our cars always need to get washed, especially here in North Dakota. Magic City Car Wash offers four different car wash packages with a wide range of soaps and treatments. After the wash, people can also vacuum and...
MINOT, ND
kxnet.com

North Dakota Memorial Ceremony continues 29-year tradition

North Dakota Memorial Ceremony continues 29-year …. ‘I’m gonna miss her smile and her hugs’: New Town …. Ward Co. Commission allocates some ARPA funds to …. Memorial Day weekend barbeque essentials from Prairie …. Cycling enthusiast prepares for upcoming race and …. Buy a tree for your...
NEW TOWN, ND
kxnet.com

North Dakota campgrounds will be packed this summer

Memorial Day weekend is upon us and one thing North Dakotans love to do is camp. And this holiday, you can expect to see a lot of campers on the road and at campsites around the state. With the North Dakota camping restrictions being lifted and winter finally out of...
kxnet.com

Daily chances for severe weather

Today: Increasing clouds with chances for afternoon showers and storms. A few of those storms could become severe. Highs warm to the mid-70s to lower 80s with increased SE winds to 15-20 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH. Tonight: Rain and storms continue to push east. Lows will cool mainly to...
WEATHER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
kxnet.com

Oregon ballot fiasco highlights ‘invisible’ election chiefs

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — Voters in an Oregon county where a ballot-printing error delayed primary results for nearly two weeks have elected the same county clerk five times in the past 20 years despite missteps that impacted two previous elections and cost taxpayers at least $100,000. Opponents have...
OREGON STATE
kxnet.com

ND weekly COVID cases total 960, up 57 from last week

New COVID-19 cases in North Dakota continue to rise, according to the latest weekly data from the North Dakota Department of Health released Friday. For the week of May 20-26, 2022, new cases totaled 960, up 57 from the week before. A total of 244,278 COVID-19 cases have been reported...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kxnet.com

What are North Dakota schools doing to keep children safe?

On Tuesday, 19 children and two teachers were killed and 17 others were injured in a Texas elementary school shooting. Now, many parents are reaching out and asking what schools are doing to keep our children safe here in North Dakota. We spoke with Don Moseman from the North Dakota...
TEXAS STATE
kxnet.com

Florida gov signs condo safety bill after building collapse

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will require statewide recertification of condominiums over three stories tall under new legislation Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law Thursday as a response to the Surfside building collapse that killed 98 people. But while the measure was hailed by lawmakers, the senator who...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy