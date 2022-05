Daniel Shonnard will be the first to admit that small-town living isn’t for everyone. However, for him, there’s no place preferable. Shonnard grew up in the 876-person unincorporated community of Chassell, Michigan, located in the Upper Peninsula. In lieu of shopping trips or restaurant outings, Shonnard regularly engaged himself in outdoor activities such as skiing, hiking, or camping. His family home, situated at the base of Portage Lake and within a 10-minute hike of a waterfall, offered a serene setting.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO