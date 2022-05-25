ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

JUVENILE RUNAWAY: John Domingo Guerra last seen on March 16

By Jennifer Flores
 4 days ago
John Domingo Guerra

VICTORIA, Texas – John Domingo Guerra, of Victoria, was last seen on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Guerra, 14, is a Hispanic male with dark brown eyes and brown hair. He is 5 foot and 9 inches tall, weighing approximately 110 pounds. Guerra is slender built.

The teenager was last seen wearing a faded grey hoodie, blue skinny jeans with rips and red Nike tennis shoes.

If you have any information on Guerra’s whereabouts, please contact Victoria County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Mitch Neal at 361-575-0651.

The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office provided the above information and photo.

