Charlotte, NC

CMS schools have over 1,000 instructional job openings

By Sydney Heiberger
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dGvr5_0fpKLkpo00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The number of job openings at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is shocking to parents and teachers.

As of Tuesday, the district had 1,122 instructional job openings. They say about 440 of them are for teaching positions specifically, and the rest are for other instructional jobs like media coordinators and school counselors.

Leslie Neilsen has been teaching in CMS for 12 years, and she says she’s never seen this many openings. The district says 875 teachers have left since the beginning of this school year.

“People are retiring in record numbers, and people are looking elsewhere because with the economy right now, the job market is wide open and people are realizing you can get paid a lot more,” said Neilsen.

If those open positions aren’t filled, teachers often must pick up extra classes, forcing them to work more hours.

“It really does start to wear on you. And you start to think, ‘why am I putting myself through this?’ said Neilsen.

The problem isn’t just that teachers are leaving, it’s that it’s taking a long time for new teachers to get hired. Neilsen says the district’s HR team is short-staffed and backlogged, meaning it can take weeks to push new hires through.

“I work with several teachers…who were really frustrated with the whole process. Or they got their offers, but it was taking weeks and weeks to even get the paperwork through,” she said.

In order to retain and attract more teachers, CMS proposed a $40.4 million increase in Mecklenburg County’s upcoming budget. More than half of that would go towards employment investments. Mecklenburg County, however, is recommending the district receive less than half of that ($19.9 million).

“Teachers are being vilified like we’ve never seen before, and yet we continue to show up,” said Neilsen.

