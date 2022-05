Murfreesboro, TN-(WDEF-TV) The McCallie baseball team used plenty of late inning heroics on Friday to beat Lipscomb Academy 14-13 for the state title. Game went to the top of the seventh tied at nine. The Mustangs scored 4 runs in the top of half of the inning. Big Blue answered with five runs in their last at-bat. Zach Porter had the walk off winner with a base hit to left that scored two runs to seal the 14-13 victory.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO