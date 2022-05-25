ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Middle School students freed after Sunsphere elevator stalls

By Hannah Moore
 4 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An elevator mishap has led to several Knox County 8th graders getting stuck in the Sunsphere’s elevator Tuesday night.

The students were at the Sunsphere for a school dance according to a parent.

Knoxville Fire Department said the students were jumping and this caused the elevator to stall. KFD spokesperson Mark Wilbanks said that jumping is typically why the fire department responds to stalled elevators at the Sunsphere.

The students are all safe according to Wilbanks.

Wilbanks added a reminder to follow the signs in the elevator and not to jump as it will likely trip the safety mechanism causing the elevator to stall.

The Sunsphere was built in downtown Knoxville for the 1982 World’s Fair .

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated.

Danny Little
4d ago

signs are posted everywhhere stating not to jump. Jumpers are subject to a 1500.00 fine and should strictly be enforced

IN THIS ARTICLE
