There is an active oil well on our Rincon-Vitova Insectaries business property in the Ventura oil field. It was drilled in 1945 on the site of a migrant farm worker camp. The dormitory buildings that we use to grow beneficial insects for biological pest control were built much earlier in 1922. My father bought the property in 1967. That well and at least a dozen others nearby had been drilled decades earlier next to residences and workplaces that originally supported the citrus industry. Enhanced oil recovery methods did not develop until around 2004.

VENTURA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO