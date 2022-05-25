Sumrall Bobcats rally late to stun Ponrotoc Warriors

PEARL – Sumrall’s seniors were never shaken on Tuesday night.

The Bobcats erased a four-run deficit in the seventh inning and went on to beat Pontotoc 6-5 in eight innings in Game 1 of the Class 4A baseball championship series at Trustmark Park.

Game 2 is Thursday at 4 p.m.

The big hero was Ethan Aultman, one of 16 Sumrall seniors. He laced a single down the third-base line to walk it off.

“It felt awesome, especially when I saw the ball go past his glove,” Aultman said. “Man, I’ll never forget that.”

Pontotoc (31-10) was three outs away from victory when it all fell apart. Sumrall (34-1) had three hits in the seventh and also benefited from three walks – including two with the bases loaded.

After reliever Garrett Pound was chased with the score 5-3, Corbyn Clayton (1-1) gave up a run but then got two big outs to keep it at 5-4.

But then senior Cade Dedeaux drew a bases-loaded walk to tie it.

“It’s not over 'til it’s over,” Pontotoc coach Josh Dowdy said. “We had them on the ropes, and we didn’t execute enough there that last inning.”

The Warriors had a 3-1 lead in the fifth when Clayton scored on a wild pitch. In the next inning, the eighth grader smacked a two-run single. Clayton finished with two hits and three RBI.

Pontotoc starter Brice Deaton worked 4 2/3 innings, allowing one run on four hits with six strikeouts and four walks. He walked the bases loaded in the fourth but escaped after allowing just one run.

Pound, a tall left-hander, took over for Deaton and was on the mound when the seventh began.

“I’ve had teams in the past that maybe had one or two leaders, but I tell you what, there’s about 10 or 12 in there. They’re leading on their own,” Sumrall coach Andy Davis said. “It was 5-1, but they were acting like it was 4-4, 5-5.”

Keaton Mauldin (3-0) earned the win in relief, tossing 2 2/3 shutout innings.

Extra Bases

Big Inning: Landon Holliman opened the seventh with a single, and Marshall Phillips followed with a double. Aultman then walked, and Levi Odom had an RBI single to get the rally rolling.

Big Stat: Pontotoc pitchers issued nine total walks.

Coach Speak: “We get to come back out here Thursday. We’ll give them a good game, and hopefully we’ll get it to Saturday.” – Dowdy